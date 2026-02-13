Hosted by

Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association Inc

About this event

Mite Tournament

390 Rogers St

Idaho Falls, ID 83402, USA

Wingspan
$20
15 Tickets
$10

15 tickets

5 Tickets
$5

5 Tickets

Yeti Water Bottle
$50

Yeti bottle

Hydroflask
$40

Hydroflask water bottle

Large Water Bottle with Straw
$30

Large bottle with straw

Snap back Hats
$25

Embroidered ballcap

Small Bottle with Straw
$20

Small Bottle with straw

Hockey Tape
$4

Clear OR Cloth Tape

Howie's Wax
$5

Howie's Wax

Helmet Repair Kits
$10

Howie's Helmet Repair Kits

Skate Laces
$4

Waxed or Cloth Laces

Sisu Mouth Guard
$10

Sisu Mouth Guard

Silicone Mouth Guard
$3

Silicone Mouth Guard

Hot Hands
$1

Hot Hands

Short Sleeve T Shirt
$10

Short Sleeve

Long Sleeve T Shirt
$15

Long Sleeve

Youth Sweatshirt
$25

Youth Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Sweatshirt

Adult Sweatshirt
$30

Adult IFYHA Sweatshirt

Crochet animal
$5

Small crochet animal

Crochet har
$10

Crochet hat

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