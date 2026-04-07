Mitten Mayhem

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About this event
$50 deposit is required for EACH team to secure slot. The number of tickets will reflect the number of teams you are entering (i.e. Tri City Tribe levels 6U & 7U will be 2 tickets)
$200 Team Fee per team. The number of tickets will reflect the number of teams you are entering (i.e. Tri City Tribe levels 6U & 7U will be 2 tickets)
$150 Balance per team - final payment due by June 26 - 5pm EST.
The number of tickets will reflect the number of teams you are entering (i.e. Tri City Tribe levels 6U & 7U will be 2 tickets)
Each Vendor spot is 12x12. No Food/Drink sales allowed. Set up 1 hour before event, must be totally set up prior to gate opening. There is no electricity available. Spots will be located inside Panther Stadium.
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