Simchas Torah Auction - Don’t Just Watch Hakafos — Own One.

328 Troy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213, USA
Starting bid
The first Atah Horeisa opens Hakafos with a shturem of emunah.
Whoever buys it stands before the Sefer Torah and declares the first “Atah Horeisa Lada’as” — loud and proud.
And the zechus doesn't stop there.
You also get to choose who says each pasuk, giving honor — and brachos — to family, friends, or anyone who needs a yeshuah.
Segulah for protection and yeshuos for the entire year.
You begin Simchas Torah by being mezakeh others with emunah — and Heaven responds in kind.
Starting bid
This Atah Horeisa is for a Chossid who wants to declare — out loud — “I belong to Hashem and to the Rebbe.”
With fiery Chassidishe pride, you get to lead the declaration,
and handpick who says each pasuk, turning friends and family into shluchim of “Ein Od Milvado.”
Zechus for nachas from children and grandchildren walking in the Rebbe’s ways.
You spread emunah b’peh, and Hashem spreads brachos in your home.
Starting bid
This honor turns you into the Gabbai of Emunah for the moment.
You make the declaration — and you choose who says each pasuk, distributing kavod like a true Melech, each line going to someone you want to uplift — whether a child, a parent, a friend, or someone who needs quiet strength.
Segulah for parnassah, leadership, and finding chen in the eyes of others.
When you give others honor in front of the Torah — Hashem gives you honor before the world.
Starting bid
✨ Segulah of “V’haya Zar’acha” During Hakafos ✨
It is well known that singing or repeating the pasuk “וְהָיָה זַרְעֲךָ” (“V’haya Zar’acha”) during Hakafos on Simchas Torah is a powerful segulah for children and nachas from one’s offspring.
The verse — “V’haya zar’acha k’afar ha’aretz” — speaks of abundant and blessed descendants, and Klal Yisroel has long used this moment as a time of heartfelt tefillah for future generations.
And we have seen it with our very own eyes.
At The Mitzvah Center, over the past three years, there were couples who had been waiting to be blessed with a child — and those who purchased the zechus of saying this pasuk with kavanah were later privileged to be blessed with children.
Starting bid
To open the Aron Kodesh on Simchas Torah is not just a kibbud — it is opening the Heavens themselves.
When the curtain is drawn and the Sifrei Torah are revealed, the Zohar says that all gates of rachamim are opened above.
Whoever is zocheh to Pesichah for Hakafos becomes a shaliach of the entire tzibbur, leading the way for all their tefillos, bakoshos, and thanks to rise upward.
This honor is especially known as a:
And just like our Rebbe taught — “When you open for others, Hashem opens for you with no limits.”
Starting bid
The first circle sets the tone for the whole night.
Whoever leads this Hakafah is declaring “Hashem Hu HaElokim!”
Segulah for protection and revealed miracles throughout the year.
Starting bid
This round is all about connection.
To dance with the Torah is to dance with the Rebbe’s mission in your hands.
Segulah for clarity, direction, and staying strong in your shlichus.
Starting bid
This Hakafah corresponds to kindness and blessing.
Whoever takes it draws down open bracha in gashmiyus — especially livelihood and success in business.
Starting bid
The fourth Hakafah is known as a healing circle.
Perfect to take on behalf of someone in need.
Segulah for refuah — body, heart, and mind.
Starting bid
This round brings peace and joy into the home.
Whoever dances this Hakafah merits shalom bayis, simchas hachaim, and harmony in the family.
Starting bid
Dedicated as a hakafah for doros — future generations.
Segulah for children, grandchildren, and nachas from them all
Starting bid
The last Hakafah is the strongest — the “knock that breaks the door.”
Whoever takes it is dancing for the coming of Moshiach — now.
Segulah for personal and global Geulah.
Starting bid
In Chabad tradition, the honor of Pesicha for Geshem—opening the Ark for this special tefillah—is considered a powerful segulah for livelihood, children, and blessings in all areas of life. As we open the doors of the Aron, we open the channels of heavenly blessing, drawing down both physical and spiritual abundance.
By participating in our Tishrei campaign, you are helping to bring those blessings to our shul and our community—ensuring that we continue to thrive in Torah, tefillah, and acts of kindness.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The honor of Pesicha — opening the Aron Kodesh — on Shemini Atzeres is considered especially precious. On this Yom Tov, when Hashem says to Klal Yisroel, “Stay with Me one more day,” every act of closeness is magnified.
Pesicha is described in sefarim as a segulah for opening gates of blessing: just as one opens the Aron, Hashem opens the gates of rachamim, health, and parnassah for the year ahead. Many have the tradition that Pesicha on Shemini Atzeres is a zechus for long life and children who remain connected to Torah, since the one who opens the Aron is symbolically opening the treasures of Torah for all of Klal Yisroel.
✨ May the zechus of Pesicha on Shemini Atzeres open for us the gates of bracha, protection, and closeness to Hashem, and may the year ahead be filled with revealed goodness!
Starting bid
The Rishon aliyah on Shemini Atzeres begins the Torah reading in Devarim 14:22, “Aser Te’aser” — teaching about separating ma’aser (tithes), eating in holiness, and supporting the Levi, the stranger, the orphan, and the widow.
Because it opens with ma’aser, Rishon on Shemini Atzeres is a powerful segulah for wealth, blessing in business, and success in all areas of parnassah. Chazal teach “Aser bishvil shetisasher” — give tithes in order to become wealthy — and this aliyah channels that very promise.
As the Kohen aliyah, it also carries an element of purity and kaparah, a spiritual merit for health, long life, and Divine favor. On Shemini Atzeres, the “private Yom Tov” with Hashem, this aliyah seals blessings of parnassah, spiritual elevation, and protection for the year ahead.
✨ May the zechus of Rishon on Shemini Atzeres bring prosperity, health, and lasting bracha for you and your family!
Starting bid
The Sheini aliyah on Shemini Atzeres is found in Devarim 15, speaking about Shemitah and the mitzvah to release debts. These pesukim emphasize trust in Hashem’s promise that if we keep His Torah, “Hashem will bless you in all the work of your hands.”
Being called up for Sheini — the aliyah of Levi — carries a special energy. The tribe of Levi was set aside to serve Hashem with purity and devotion, and their aliyah is often seen as a segulah for spiritual strength, children who follow in Torah, and a home filled with kedusha.
On Shemini Atzeres, this aliyah takes on added power as a channel for protection, clarity in avodas Hashem, and bracha in raising children who remain connected to Torah. It also holds segulah for steady parnassah without worry, as the verses themselves speak about Hashem providing abundance when we live with faith.
✨ May the zechus of Sheini on Shemini Atzeres bring spiritual strength, nachas from children, and blessing in every aspect of life!
Starting bid
The Shlishi aliyah on Shemini Atzeres is in Devarim 15, where the Torah speaks about the mitzvah of Shemitah — the seventh-year release of debts — and Hashem’s promise of blessing when we trust in Him fully.
Because Shlishi is traditionally considered one of the most honorable aliyos, on Shemini Atzeres it carries an added segulah for honor, success, and Hashem’s favor throughout the year. The verses of Shemitah remind us that true wealth comes from Hashem, and this aliyah draws down the strength to live with emunah, dignity, and abundance.
Communities often view Shlishi as a bracha for parnassah with kavod, so that a person’s livelihood is earned in a way that brings them respect, stability, and joy, without shame or struggle.
✨ May the zechus of Shlishi on Shemini Atzeres grant honor, abundant livelihood, and a year of blessing with dignity and peace!
Starting bid
The Revi’i aliyah on Shemini Atzeres continues in Devarim 15, teaching about the mitzvah to open one’s hand to the poor and needy and Hashem’s assurance that giving generously brings blessing in return.
Because of this, being called for Revi’i on Shemini Atzeres is considered a segulah for generosity, compassion, and a life of blessing without lack. The aliyah reinforces that one who gives with an open heart will never lose — Hashem repays kindness many times over.
Revi’i is also known as a central aliyah in the Torah reading, carrying strong spiritual weight. On Shemini Atzeres, when Hashem keeps us close “for one more day,” it becomes a channel for bracha in health, livelihood, and relationships built on kindness and giving.
✨ May the zechus of Revi’i on Shemini Atzeres open our hearts to give freely and open the Heavens to shower us with abundant kindness and blessing in return!
Starting bid
The Chamishi aliyah on Shemini Atzeres covers Devarim 15, focusing on Shemitah, the release of debts, and Hashem’s promise of blessing when we trust in Him. The Torah assures us, “There shall be no needy among you, for Hashem will bless you in the land…”
Because of these pesukim, receiving Chamishi on Shemini Atzeres is seen as a segulah for financial stability, freedom from hardship, and protection from debt or burden. Just as Shemitah resets and brings renewal, this aliyah carries the energy of release, fresh beginnings, and Divine abundance.
Chamishi is also traditionally considered a strong aliyah in general, and on Shemini Atzeres — when Hashem “holds us close” — it becomes a channel for blessing in parnassah, relief from worries, and peace of mind.
✨ May the zechus of Chamishi on Shemini Atzeres grant us parnassah b’shefa, freedom from financial strain, and a year filled with blessing and security!
Starting bid
The Maftir of Shemini Atzeres — “Bayom HaShemini Atzeres Tihyeh Lachem” — is a powerful moment of connection. Chazal teach that Shemini Atzeres is like a private Yom Tov between Hashem and Klal Yisroel, when we are held back one more day in closeness.
Sefarim bring down that the aliyah of Maftir carries special segulah for long life, blessing in the home, and protection for the year ahead. Many communities even have a tradition to honor distinguished individuals with this aliyah as a sign of zechus and bracha.
Being called up for Maftir on Shemini Atzeres is considered a privilege and a gift, a reminder that just as Hashem “holds us back” to be with Him one more day, He extends life and blessing to those who cling to His Torah.
✨ May the zechus of this holy aliyah bring health, nachas, and abundant bracha into our lives and the lives of all Klal Yisroel!
Starting bid
The first Hagbah, when the Torah is lifted and shown to the kehillah, is a moment of tremendous merit. Chazal say that those who look at the letters of the Torah are blessed with strength, healing, and protection.
On Shemini Atzeres, when Hashem holds us close as His children, the first Hagbah is considered a segulah for physical strength and good health — just as the one lifting the Torah is strengthened, so too the community is strengthened through seeing the Torah raised high.
✨ This Hagbah brings zechus for health, energy, and protection from harm in the year ahead.
Starting bid
The second Hagbah, later in the leining, carries an added dimension. Having heard and absorbed the words of the Torah reading, the lifting of the Torah now reflects internalizing and carrying Torah within one’s life.
This Hagbah is described as a segulah for spiritual strength, children who remain devoted to Torah, and continuity of Torah in the family line. Just as the Torah is lifted and not dropped, so too one’s descendants will be held upright in Torah and mitzvos.
✨ This Hagbah draws down bracha for children, Torah learning, and strong spiritual foundations that endure for generations.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
✨ Segulah of “V’haya Zar’acha” During Hakafos ✨
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
On Simchas Torah morning, before the hakafos and leining, we proclaim “Atah Horeisa lada’as ki Hashem Hu HaElokim — You have been shown to know that Hashem alone is God.” Each pasuk is called out by the gabbai and repeated aloud by the tzibbur, with all the Sifrei Torah held proudly in the Aron and in the hands of the mispallelim.
The sefarim say that this moment is a channel for powerful yeshuos:
Because every individual joins in loudly and joyfully, “Atah Horeisa” is also described as a segulah for achdus and shalom bayis — the merit of Jews uniting in one voice.
✨ May the zechus of reciting Atah Horeisa on Simchas Torah bring us faith, family blessing, unity, and protection for the entire year ahead.
Starting bid
When we proclaim “V’haya zar’acha k’afar ha’aretz” on Simchas Torah day, we are invoking Hashem’s blessing to Avraham Avinu — that his children would be countless and spread light to the world.
This moment is a segulah for children, fertility, and nachas:
✨ May the zechus of V’haya Zar’acha bring blessing, continuity, and generations who walk proudly in the ways of Torah and mitzvos.
Starting bid
Opening the Aron Kodesh (Pesicha) for Hakafos on Simchas Torah is considered one of the most elevated honors of the year. In that moment, the Torah scrolls are taken out for dancing, and the Aron — the “heart” of the shul — is opened with joy.
Sefarim explain that Pesicha for Hakafos is a segulah for opening gates of blessing:
Because the hakafos themselves represent circles without end — eternal connection between the Torah and the Jewish people — the merit of Pesicha at this moment is seen as a protection and blessing for continuity in family and community.
✨ May the zechus of Pesicha for Hakafos open for us gates of yeshuos, parnassah, children, and joy in the year ahead!
Starting bid
On Simchas Torah, many communities give people the opportunity to purchase the honor of leading a hakafah. This is not just a fundraising custom — it is described in sefarim as a great zechus.
The hakafos are seven circles of joy around the bimah, corresponding to the seven days of Sukkos, the seven heavens, and the eternal bond between Klal Yisroel and the Torah. To “buy” a hakafah is to literally acquire a share in that joy and in the merit of the Torah itself.
Sefarim bring that the zechus of purchasing hakafos is a segulah for parnassah, simcha, and long life, since one who honors the Torah is honored by Heaven in return. It is also a segulah for children who cling to Torah, as the hakafos symbolize handing the Torah from generation to generation in an unbroken circle.
✨ May those who merit to buy a hakafah on Simchas Torah be blessed with joy, livelihood, health, and generations who dance with the Torah forever.
Starting bid
Opening the Aron for Krias HaTorah on Simchas Torah is a moment filled with holiness and joy. Unlike Pesicha for Hakafos, which celebrates the Torah in dance, Pesicha for Kriah ushers in the very heart of the day — the reading of the last and first parshiyos of the Torah.
Sefarim describe this kibbud as a segulah for connection to Torah and continuity of blessing:
On Simchas Torah especially, when we complete the cycle of V’zos HaBeracha and begin Bereishis anew, Pesicha for Kriah is a segulah that one’s life and family be blessed with renewal, fresh beginnings, and endless connection to Torah.
Starting bid
The Maftir aliyah on Simchas Torah is unique: after finishing the entire Torah with V’zos HaBeracha and beginning anew with Bereishis, Maftir is read from Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:35–30:1) — “Bayom HaShemini Atzeres Tihyeh Lachem” — detailing the korbanos of the festival.
Chazal and later sefarim write that Maftir on Simchas Torah is among the greatest zechuyos of the year:
Communities often reserve Maftir on Simchas Torah for someone whose year ahead they want to fill with bracha, health, and spiritual strength.
✨ May the zechus of Maftir on Simchas Torah grant long life, mazal tov, and enduring blessing for generations.
Starting bid
🌟 Segulah of Kol HaNe’arim on Simchas Torah 🌟
On Simchas Torah, all the children of the community are called up together for the special aliyah of Kol HaNe’arim. They gather under a large tallis while the Torah is read, surrounded by the voices of the kehilla. Beforehand, the congregation recites the pesukim of “V’haya zar’acha k’afar ha’aretz…” — Hashem’s eternal promise of blessing to Avraham Avinu’s descendants.
Sefarim teach that Kol HaNe’arim is a powerful segulah for children, family blessing, and continuity of Torah:
Because the children themselves stand together under one tallis, Kol HaNe’arim is also a segulah for unity and protection, symbolizing that all of Klal Yisroel are “one family” beneath the wings of the Shechinah.
✨ May the zechus of Kol HaNe’arim bring children, joy, and generations who remain strong in Torah!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
The aliyah of Chassan Torah is the crown of Simchas Torah. It is the final aliyah in the Torah, completing V’zos HaBeracha and closing the entire cycle of Torah reading. This is regarded as one of the highest honors in the year.
Sefarim describe the zechus of Chassan Torah as:
Many communities reserve Chassan Torah for someone who has shown devotion to Torah, as it is considered a crown of blessing, honor, and life itself.
✨ May the zechus of Chassan Torah bring long life, honor, spiritual success, and generations who carry on the Torah with pride.
Starting bid
Starting bid
