Simchas Torah Auction - Don’t Just Watch Hakafos — Own One.

🕯 Atah Horeisa 1 — “Ani Maamin B’Kol Ram”

The first Atah Horeisa opens Hakafos with a shturem of emunah.

Whoever buys it stands before the Sefer Torah and declares the first “Atah Horeisa Lada’as” — loud and proud.

And the zechus doesn't stop there.

You also get to choose who says each pasuk, giving honor — and brachos — to family, friends, or anyone who needs a yeshuah.