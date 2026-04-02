Miwok Village Elementary Silent Auction

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Join Ms. Zhu in the computer lab for a sweet afternoon of creativity and confections! From 2:30–4:00 PM on a select Wednesday this May or June, up to five students will learn the art of sugar cookie decorating using professional techniques, vibrant frosting, and plenty of sprinkles. Every participant will head home with their own custom-designed edible masterpieces and the skills to decorate like a pro!
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Starting bid
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Starting bid
40oz coffeemaker
Starting bid
40oz coffeemaker
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Chick-fil-A Basket ($70+ value)
Class: Ms. Kelly (1st grade, C Track)
Basket includes:
2 - $20 giftcards ($40)
2 - Free Food items
Drawstring bag
Claw Clip
2 Plush Cows
Hand Sanitizer
Straw Topper
Pen
Starting bid
Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Anderson during the school day! You and one friend will join her for a fun “fast food” lunch of your choice! This unique experience will take place during your regular school lunch period! (McDonald's, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell)
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Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Clemons during the school day! You and one friend will join her for a fun “fast food” lunch of your choice! This unique experience will take place during your regular school lunch period! (McDonald’s, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell)
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Garden basket includes but its not limited to: Gloves (adult and kid), tools, Green Acres Gift Card, herb garden, gardening shoes, decor, watering cans, fertilizer, veggie garden stakes, spray bottle, seeds, apron & more
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Kindergarten Team Basket #1 includes:
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Kindergarten Team Basket #2 includes:
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Kindergarten Team Basket #3 includes:
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Kindergarten Team Basket #4 includes:
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Includes Roll Top dry bag, phone dry bag, sun hat, sunblock, key float, safety whistle, and a new inflatable paddleboard kit.
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Starting bid
Our basket is full of items to make your summer fun! The basket includes a shave ice machine with syrups, glow sticks, a variety of games, a snackle box, insulated can cooler, a bluetooth speaker, a portable handheld turbo fan, and a waterproof beach tote bag.
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A mixed assortment of Pokémon cards from different sets. Great for collectors, players, or anyone who enjoys Pokémon. Includes a $25 Target gift card.
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Enjoy a McDonald's lunch with Mrs. Balderrama during the school day! You and a friend will join her for a McDonald's meal of your choice. Mrs. Balderrama will provide the McDonald's lunch. This experience will take place during your regular lunch time or after school if you are in her AM kindergarten class.
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Skipper's Class Amazon Themed Basket is everything you need. The Amazon Truck is made out of a Heavy Duty Wagon to push and pull all of your belongings. Also included in the Amazon Truck is a Travel Uno Game, Travel Mug, Re-usable Water Balloons, Blender Set, Amazon Dot, Baggalini Bag, a Battery Pack, $70 in amazon gift cards and $10 Crumbl gift card.
Starting bid
Basket includes: insulated cooler, water blasters, glow sticks, water balloons, summer art, summer linen, sunscreen, fan, puzzle, and four card games
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The basket includes items such as a kids' cookbook, muffin tin, utensils, baking mixes, and aprons.
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Items include a set of baking pans, two cookbooks, utensils, aprons, and baking mix, and more!
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Items include pipe cleaners, pom poms, crayons, colored pencils, loom kit, dot markers, Minecraft melting beads, and crotchet kit.
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“On the Go Essentials Bundle”
Donated by Amelia Kim (All Proceeds Donated to Mrs. Bristle 2nd Grade)
• 2qty Limited edition MVES engraved power banks wireless
• 2qty Limited edition MVES engraved water bottles
• Drip Drop hydration packets
• Munk Pack Chewy Almond Bars
• Hardcover agenda notebooks
• SHINE Pens
• Travel Tech Organizer
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Get your summer ready basket! Filled with fun games/activities to enjoy! Don’t forget to cool off using your new shaved ice machine!
Basket includes: Waterproof beach tote Bag, Shaved ice machine, Bubble gun, Hamster bubble machine, Create Your Own Window Art, Turkish towels, Pool dive rings, Sunscreen applicators, OK Play game, Uno Splash, Uno game, Bing Bang Boom game, Guess Who card game, Glow sticks 100 pack, BeKoool Soft Gel Sheets, Giant coloring summer sheet.
Starting bid
Head out to a park or your backyard for a family picnic! Includes a collapsible picnic basket, cooler backpack, reusable plastic plates and cutlery, toys for all ages (and even dogs), coloring books and colored pencils. Everything you need for a day of family fun outdoors.
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Add some extra fun to your pool day or backyard water fun! Large reusable Scout tote bag filled with everything for a fun spring or summer day. Ice cream cups, color changing tumblers, reusable water balloons, diving toys, personal electric fans, floaties, sprinkler and much more.
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Basket includes:
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Starting bid
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