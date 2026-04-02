Miwok Village PTA
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Miwok Village PTA

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Miwok Village Elementary Silent Auction

Coffee/Tea Gift basket (4th Grade - Mr. Aydlett) item
Coffee/Tea Gift basket (4th Grade - Mr. Aydlett)
$100

Starting bid

Cookie Decorating w/Ms. Zhu item
Cookie Decorating w/Ms. Zhu
$120

Starting bid

Join Ms. Zhu in the computer lab for a sweet afternoon of creativity and confections! From 2:30–4:00 PM on a select Wednesday this May or June, up to five students will learn the art of sugar cookie decorating using professional techniques, vibrant frosting, and plenty of sprinkles. Every participant will head home with their own custom-designed edible masterpieces and the skills to decorate like a pro!

Movie Night Basket (Ms. Farooqi) item
Movie Night Basket (Ms. Farooqi)
$50

Starting bid

Coffee Basket (Ms. Farooqi) item
Coffee Basket (Ms. Farooqi)
$50

Starting bid

Flavors Around the World Gourmet Food Basket item
Flavors Around the World Gourmet Food Basket
$50

Starting bid

Chemex 8 Cup Coffeemaker (1 of 2) item
Chemex 8 Cup Coffeemaker (1 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

40oz coffeemaker

Chemex 8 Cup Coffeemaker (2 of 2) item
Chemex 8 Cup Coffeemaker (2 of 2)
$25

Starting bid

40oz coffeemaker

Chick-fil-A Basket (Ms. Kelly) item
Chick-fil-A Basket (Ms. Kelly) item
Chick-fil-A Basket (Ms. Kelly)
$30

Starting bid

Chick-fil-A Basket ($70+ value)

Class: Ms. Kelly (1st grade, C Track)

Basket includes:

2 - $20 giftcards ($40)

2 - Free Food items

Drawstring bag

Claw Clip

2 Plush Cows

Hand Sanitizer

Straw Topper

Pen

Lunch w/Mrs. Anderson (for you and a friend) item
Lunch w/Mrs. Anderson (for you and a friend)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Anderson during the school day! You and one friend will join her for a fun “fast food” lunch of your choice! This unique experience will take place during your regular school lunch period! (McDonald's, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell)

Lunch w/Mrs. Clemens (for you and a friend) item
Lunch w/Mrs. Clemens (for you and a friend)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a special lunch with Mrs. Clemons during the school day! You and one friend will join her for a fun “fast food” lunch of your choice! This unique experience will take place during your regular school lunch period! (McDonald’s, In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, or Taco Bell)

Garden Basket (5th Grade Team) item
Garden Basket (5th Grade Team)
$25

Starting bid

Garden basket includes but its not limited to: Gloves (adult and kid), tools, Green Acres Gift Card, herb garden, gardening shoes, decor, watering cans, fertilizer, veggie garden stakes, spray bottle, seeds, apron & more

LEGO Basket item
LEGO Basket
$75

Starting bid

Kindergarten Team Basket #1 includes:

  • Lego Botanicals Sunflower Set
  • Lego Minifigure 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle
  • Lego Botanicals Happy Plants
LEGO DUPLO Basket item
LEGO DUPLO Basket
$50

Starting bid

Kindergarten Team Basket #2 includes:

  • Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box
  • Lego Duplo Hopsy's Castle
  • The Little Mermaid Story Book
  • Lego Duplo Building Plate
LEGO DUPLO Basket item
LEGO DUPLO Basket
$115

Starting bid

Kindergarten Team Basket #3 includes:

  • Lego Classic Brick Box - Large
  • Lego Creator Flatbed Truck w/Helicopter
  • Lego Friends Leo's Room
  • Lego Easter Egg
  • Lego Marvel Spidey Motorcycle
  • 4 Lego Classic Base Plates
LEGO Basket item
LEGO Basket
$120

Starting bid

Kindergarten Team Basket #4 includes:

  • Lego Classic Brick Box - Medium
  • Lego Harry Potter Castle Owlery Set
  • Lego Creator Medieval Dragon
  • Lego Friends Heartlake Pizzeria
  • 4 Lego Classic Base Plates
Paddleboard Adventure Pack (Mrs. Zhu) item
Paddleboard Adventure Pack (Mrs. Zhu)
$120

Starting bid

Includes Roll Top dry bag, phone dry bag, sun hat, sunblock, key float, safety whistle, and a new inflatable paddleboard kit.

Principal for the Day item
Principal for the Day
$50

Starting bid

Summer Fun basket (Ms. Goodnight) item
Summer Fun basket (Ms. Goodnight)
$100

Starting bid

Our basket is full of items to make your summer fun! The basket includes a shave ice machine with syrups, glow sticks, a variety of games, a snackle box, insulated can cooler, a bluetooth speaker, a portable handheld turbo fan, and a waterproof beach tote bag.

Pokemon basket (TK A Track) item
Pokemon basket (TK A Track)
$30

Starting bid

A mixed assortment of Pokémon cards from different sets. Great for collectors, players, or anyone who enjoys Pokémon. Includes a $25 Target gift card.

Lunch w/Mrs. Balderrama (for you and a friend) item
Lunch w/Mrs. Balderrama (for you and a friend)
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a McDonald's lunch with Mrs. Balderrama during the school day! You and a friend will join her for a McDonald's meal of your choice. Mrs. Balderrama will provide the McDonald's lunch. This experience will take place during your regular lunch time or after school if you are in her AM kindergarten class.

Amazon Themed Basket (Ms. Skipper) item
Amazon Themed Basket (Ms. Skipper)
$100

Starting bid

Skipper's Class Amazon Themed Basket is everything you need. The Amazon Truck is made out of a Heavy Duty Wagon to push and pull all of your belongings. Also included in the Amazon Truck is a Travel Uno Game, Travel Mug, Re-usable Water Balloons, Blender Set, Amazon Dot, Baggalini Bag, a Battery Pack, $70 in amazon gift cards and $10 Crumbl gift card.

Summer Fun Basket (Mrs. Jungkeit) item
Summer Fun Basket (Mrs. Jungkeit)
$50

Starting bid

Basket includes: insulated cooler, water blasters, glow sticks, water balloons, summer art, summer linen, sunscreen, fan, puzzle, and four card games

Kids' Baking Basket (Ms. Hayashi) item
Kids' Baking Basket (Ms. Hayashi)
$15

Starting bid

The basket includes items such as a kids' cookbook, muffin tin, utensils, baking mixes, and aprons.

Bakers Starter Set Basket (2nd grade) item
Bakers Starter Set Basket (2nd grade)
$25

Starting bid

Items include a set of baking pans, two cookbooks, utensils, aprons, and baking mix, and more!

Arts & Crafts for Kids Basket (2nd grade) item
Arts & Crafts for Kids Basket (2nd grade)
$20

Starting bid

Items include pipe cleaners, pom poms, crayons, colored pencils, loom kit, dot markers, Minecraft melting beads, and crotchet kit.

On the Go Essentials Bundle (Ms. Bristle) item
On the Go Essentials Bundle (Ms. Bristle)
$50

Starting bid

“On the Go Essentials Bundle”
Donated by Amelia Kim (All Proceeds Donated to Mrs. Bristle 2nd Grade)
• 2qty Limited edition MVES engraved power banks wireless
• 2qty Limited edition MVES engraved water bottles
• Drip Drop hydration packets
• Munk Pack Chewy Almond Bars
• Hardcover agenda notebooks
• SHINE Pens
• Travel Tech Organizer

Summer Activities Basket (Mrs. Le) item
Summer Activities Basket (Mrs. Le)
$150

Starting bid

Get your summer ready basket! Filled with fun games/activities to enjoy! Don’t forget to cool off using your new shaved ice machine!


Basket includes: Waterproof beach tote Bag, Shaved ice machine, Bubble gun, Hamster bubble machine, Create Your Own Window Art, Turkish towels, Pool dive rings, Sunscreen applicators, OK Play game, Uno Splash, Uno game, Bing Bang Boom game, Guess Who card game, Glow sticks 100 pack, BeKoool Soft Gel Sheets, Giant coloring summer sheet.

Picnic Basket (First Grade) item
Picnic Basket (First Grade)
$75

Starting bid

Head out to a park or your backyard for a family picnic! Includes a collapsible picnic basket, cooler backpack, reusable plastic plates and cutlery, toys for all ages (and even dogs), coloring books and colored pencils. Everything you need for a day of family fun outdoors. 

Water Play Basket (First Grade) item
Water Play Basket (First Grade)
$75

Starting bid

Add some extra fun to your pool day or backyard water fun! Large reusable Scout tote bag filled with everything for a fun spring or summer day. Ice cream cups, color changing tumblers, reusable water balloons, diving toys, personal electric fans, floaties, sprinkler and much more. 

Outdoor Activity Basket (Front Office) item
Outdoor Activity Basket (Front Office)
$100

Starting bid

Basket includes:

  • Portable Disc Golf Target
  • 2qty Frisbee Disc Golf 3-pack
  • Kid-size outdoor pop-up chair
  • Pool tubes
  • Jumbo Sidewalk Chalk
  • Wiffleball set
  • Bubble wands
  • and more!
Spiderman basket (Learning Center)
$50

Starting bid

Outdoor Fun Basket
$50

Starting bid

Family game night basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Family game night basket #2
$50

Starting bid

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