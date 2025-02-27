FADS SoCal Mix & Match Showdown

Bring the fire to the floor with the bold, cheeky, and high-energy Cha Cha! Quick footwork, playful rhythms, and a whole lot of attitude—will you be the one to steal the show? 💃🔥
Rumba
$50
Slow, sensual, and oh-so-romantic—Rumba is all about deep connection and effortless movement. Whether you bring the drama or the dreaminess, this is your chance to let the music lead your heart. 💖
Swing
$50
Ready to kick it up a notch? Swing is fast, fun, and packed with personality! If you love a good twist, a bounce, and a whole lot of sass, this is your chance to light up the floor! 🕺🎸
Waltz
$50
✨ Waltz – Grace, Elegance & Floating on Air
✨ Waltz – Grace, Elegance & Floating on Air
Tango
$50
🖤 Tango – Intensity, Drama & Passion
🖤 Tango – Intensity, Drama & Passion
Foxtrot
$50
🎩 Foxtrot – Smooth, Cool & Classy
🎩 Foxtrot – Smooth, Cool & Classy
West Coast
$50
🎷 West Coast Swing – The Cool Kid of the Dance Floor
🎷 West Coast Swing – The Cool Kid of the Dance Floor
Hustle
$50
💃 Hustle – Disco Fever, Baby!
💃 Hustle – Disco Fever, Baby!
Salsa
$50
🌶️ Salsa – Spice, Rhythm & Non-Stop Fun!
🌶️ Salsa – Spice, Rhythm & Non-Stop Fun!
Bachata
$50
💋 Bachata – Smooth, Romantic & Sultry
💋 Bachata – Smooth, Romantic & Sultry
Add a donation for FADS Enriching Lives Foundation
$
