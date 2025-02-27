FADS SoCal Mix & Match Showdown

4875 N Harbor Dr

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Cha Cha
$50
Bring the fire to the floor with the bold, cheeky, and high-energy Cha Cha! Quick footwork, playful rhythms, and a whole lot of attitude—will you be the one to steal the show? 💃🔥
Rumba
$50
Slow, sensual, and oh-so-romantic—Rumba is all about deep connection and effortless movement. Whether you bring the drama or the dreaminess, this is your chance to let the music lead your heart. 💖
Swing
$50
Ready to kick it up a notch? Swing is fast, fun, and packed with personality! If you love a good twist, a bounce, and a whole lot of sass, this is your chance to light up the floor! 🕺🎸
Waltz
$50
✨ Waltz – Grace, Elegance & Floating on Air Step into a timeless fairytale with the Waltz! Smooth, flowing, and full of breathtaking moments, this is your chance to glide across the floor like a true ballroom star. 🌟
Tango
$50
🖤 Tango – Intensity, Drama & Passion Got a flair for the dramatic? The Tango is powerful, precise, and filled with attitude. With sharp movements and sultry expressions, it’s time to bring your inner fire to the floor! 🔥🎭
Foxtrot
$50
🎩 Foxtrot – Smooth, Cool & Classy Channel your inner Fred Astaire and bring some old Hollywood charm to the dance floor! The Foxtrot is effortless, stylish, and full of playful sophistication—are you smooth enough to take the lead? 😉
West Coast
$50
🎷 West Coast Swing – The Cool Kid of the Dance Floor Want to freestyle, play, and groove? West Coast Swing is all about musicality, swag, and effortless cool. Smooth rhythms, syncopated beats—can you match the vibe? 🎶😎
Hustle
$50
💃 Hustle – Disco Fever, Baby! Get ready to hit the floor with funky moves and fast footwork—because the Hustle is BACK! Channel your inner dance-floor icon and let the groove take over! 🕺🪩
Salsa
$50
🌶️ Salsa – Spice, Rhythm & Non-Stop Fun! Fast, fiery, and full of flavor! Whether you're a seasoned Salsero or just here to have fun, Salsa will bring out your inner Latin dancer. Let’s get that hips-moving energy flowing! 💃🔥
Bachata
$50
💋 Bachata – Smooth, Romantic & Sultry A little hip action, a little romance, and a whole lot of soul—Bachata is the ultimate close-connection dance. Are you ready to bring the charm and the chemistry? 😘🎶
