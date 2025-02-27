FADS SoCal Mix & Match Showdown

Slow, sensual, and oh-so-romantic—Rumba is all about deep connection and effortless movement. Whether you bring the drama or the dreaminess, this is your chance to let the music lead your heart. 💖

Slow, sensual, and oh-so-romantic—Rumba is all about deep connection and effortless movement. Whether you bring the drama or the dreaminess, this is your chance to let the music lead your heart. 💖

More details...