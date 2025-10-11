Mix, Mingle & Mahjong - Benefiting WEF

Offered by
About this shop
Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.
Already know how to play? Enjoy open play with friends at your own table.
Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.
Already know how to play? Enjoy open play with friends at your own table. Must bring your own equipment.
Ready to take your game to the next level? Mahjong 102 is perfect for those who know the basics and want to deepen their understanding of strategy, defensive play, and tile reading. Enjoy guided instruction in a relaxed, supportive setting designed to boost your confidence and keep the fun flowing!
Already know how to play? Enjoy open play with friends at your own table. Must bring your own equipment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!