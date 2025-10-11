Wyckoff Education Foundation

Mix, Mingle & Mahjong - Benefiting WEF

Monday, Oct. 27 - Mahjong 101 item
Monday, Oct. 27 - Mahjong 101
$55

Perfect for beginners! Enjoy a two-hour learning session in a fun and welcoming environment. You’ll receive beginner-friendly handouts, hands-on instruction, and all equipment provided.

Monday, Oct. 27: Open Play - Table of 4 item
Monday, Oct. 27: Open Play - Table of 4
$125

Already know how to play? Enjoy open play with friends at your own table.

Thursday, Oct. 30 - Mahjong 101 item
Thursday, Oct. 30 - Mahjong 101
$55

Thursday, Oct. 30 - Open Play item
Thursday, Oct. 30 - Open Play
$125

Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Mahjong 102 item
Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Mahjong 102
$55

Ready to take your game to the next level? Mahjong 102 is perfect for those who know the basics and want to deepen their understanding of strategy, defensive play, and tile reading. Enjoy guided instruction in a relaxed, supportive setting designed to boost your confidence and keep the fun flowing!

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Open Play - Table of 4 item
Tuesday, Nov. 11: Open Play - Table of 4
$125

