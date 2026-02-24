Mix'd & Mingle Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
Ottawa, IL 61350, USA
Acknowledgment on social media & name listed on program. One large social media post with a potential reach of 2,413 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.
Logo on sponsorship banner, program, & social media. For extra $50 can add logo on event t-shirt. Two social media posts with a potential reach of 2,983 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.
Two event tickets, logo on the event t-shirt, sponsorship banner, program, & social media. Three social media posts with a potential reach of 3,830 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.
Four event tickets, one judge ticket, logo featured on all marketing material & can provide merchandise for goodie bags for ticket holders. Our social media posts reached a total of 43,257 people, with 5,100 followers and email blasts reaching over 1,500 recipients. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.
for Sapphire or Ruby levels
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