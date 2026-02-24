ONYX (Ottawa Networking for Young Executives)

Hosted by

ONYX (Ottawa Networking for Young Executives)

About this event

Mix'd & Mingle Sponsorship 2026

101-123 W Main St

Ottawa, IL 61350, USA

Ruby Level Sponsorship item
Ruby Level Sponsorship
$100

Acknowledgment on social media & name listed on program. One large social media post with a potential reach of 2,413 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.

Sapphire Level Sponsor item
Sapphire Level Sponsor
$250

Logo on sponsorship banner, program, & social media. For extra $50 can add logo on event t-shirt. Two social media posts with a potential reach of 2,983 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.

Emerald Level Sponsor item
Emerald Level Sponsor
$500

Two event tickets, logo on the event t-shirt, sponsorship banner, program, & social media. Three social media posts with a potential reach of 3,830 people. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.

Diamond Level Sponsor item
Diamond Level Sponsor
$750

Four event tickets, one judge ticket, logo featured on all marketing material & can provide merchandise for goodie bags for ticket holders. Our social media posts reached a total of 43,257 people, with 5,100 followers and email blasts reaching over 1,500 recipients. On the event day, we welcomed 200 people.

Add logo to Event T-shirt item
Add logo to Event T-shirt
$50

for Sapphire or Ruby levels

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