Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Mixed Memorabilia Online Sale

A unique combination of aviation art and genuine aircraft history. This framed display features a classic print by renowned aviation artist Roy Cross, paired with an authentic piece of fabric from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft.

Roy Cross is celebrated worldwide for his detailed and evocative depictions of historic aircraft. This print captures the spirit of early flight in his signature style. Mounted alongside the artwork is an original fragment of fabric removed from the Aerodrome’s Avro 504K—a longtime favorite performer in our air show collection.

While not a World War I original, the fabric swatch is an authentic component from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserving real paint, texture, and character from decades of use. The combination creates a one-of-a-kind presentation that connects fine art with a tangible piece of flying history.

Beautifully framed and ready to display, this piece makes an exceptional addition to any aviation collection, office, or home.

Frame Dimensions: 16 x 20

Includes: Roy Cross print and genuine Avro 504K fabric artifact



