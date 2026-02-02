Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Mixed Memorabilia Online Sale

About this event
3 left!
A unique combination of aviation art and genuine aircraft history. This framed display features a classic print by renowned aviation artist Roy Cross, paired with an authentic piece of fabric from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft.
Roy Cross is celebrated worldwide for his detailed and evocative depictions of historic aircraft. This print captures the spirit of early flight in his signature style. Mounted alongside the artwork is an original fragment of fabric removed from the Aerodrome’s Avro 504K—a longtime favorite performer in our air show collection.
While not a World War I original, the fabric swatch is an authentic component from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserving real paint, texture, and character from decades of use. The combination creates a one-of-a-kind presentation that connects fine art with a tangible piece of flying history.
Beautifully framed and ready to display, this piece makes an exceptional addition to any aviation collection, office, or home.
Frame Dimensions: 16 x 20
Includes: Roy Cross print and genuine Avro 504K fabric artifact
3 left!
This framed display features a copy of a classic print by renowned aviation artist Roy Cross, paired with an authentic piece of fabric from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome’s Avro 504K aircraft.
Mounted alongside the artwork is an original fragment of fabric removed from the Aerodrome’s Avro 504K—a longtime favorite performer in our air show collection.
While not a World War I original, the fabric swatch is an authentic component from the Aerodrome’s operational aircraft, preserving real paint, texture, and character from decades of use. The combination creates a one-of-a-kind presentation that connects fine art with a tangible piece of flying history.
Beautifully framed and ready to display, this piece makes an exceptional addition to any aviation collection, office, or home.
Frame Dimensions: 11 x 14
Includes: Genuine Avro 504K fabric artifact.
3 left!
An authentic wooden wing rib from a full-scale replica of the legendary Fokker Dr.I triplane—the iconic First World War fighter made famous by the “Red Baron.”
This structural component was built using traditional aircraft construction methods and reflects the craftsmanship and design of early aviation.
The rib displays classic period-style construction, including laminated wood, lightening holes, and original assembly details. Coming from a plane flown only twice, it represents the same type of component that formed the backbone of one of history’s most recognizable aircraft.
This piece makes a fascinating standalone artifact for display, an educational tool for understanding early aircraft construction, or a distinctive addition to any aviation collection. Its natural wood finish and unmistakable shape give it strong visual appeal.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!