Exclusive Mixer MEMBERSHIP Offer

About the memberships
Valid until June 7, 2027
Includes Individual benefits plus business visibility, directory listing, and priority access to sponsorship opportunities (2 - 5 employees / contractors)
Includes all Individual benefits PLUS:
• Business directory listing
• Dedicated business spotlight feature
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials at mixers
• Priority access to sponsorship opportunities
Valid until June 7, 2027
Mixer Special.
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