Filipino American Professional Association

Offered by

Filipino American Professional Association

About the memberships

Exclusive Mixer MEMBERSHIP Offer

Business Member (Annual): $150
$130

Valid until June 7, 2027

Includes Individual benefits plus business visibility, directory listing, and priority access to sponsorship opportunities (2 - 5 employees / contractors)


Includes all Individual benefits PLUS:
• Business directory listing
• Dedicated business spotlight feature
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials at mixers
• Priority access to sponsorship opportunities

Individual Member (Annual): $50 ($10 off Mixer Special)
$40

Valid until June 7, 2027

Mixer Special.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!