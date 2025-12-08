Mixology Event Tickets

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About this event
Grants access to Mixology for two people. Includes access to an open bar and includes food provided by local restaurants for both attendees.
Must be 21 or older to attend (IDs will be checked upon entry).
Grants access to Mixology for one person. Includes access to an open bar and includes food provided by local restaurants.
Must be 21 or older to attend (IDs will be checked upon entry).
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