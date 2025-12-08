Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Don Harrington Discovery Center Foundation Inc

About this event

Mixology Event Tickets

1200 Streit Dr

Amarillo, TX 79106, USA

Couples Deal
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants access to Mixology for two people. Includes access to an open bar and includes food provided by local restaurants for both attendees.


Must be 21 or older to attend (IDs will be checked upon entry).

Individual Ticket
$50

Grants access to Mixology for one person. Includes access to an open bar and includes food provided by local restaurants.


Must be 21 or older to attend (IDs will be checked upon entry).

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