Mixtape Memories

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About this event
For the ones that score their tickets early.
Includes 2 drink tickets: more can be purchased at the bar.
Standard tickets
Includes 2 drink tickets: more can be purchased at the bar.
The Cassette Tape Entry with two additional drinks tickets at the door. Plan ahead and save some money!
*No refund on unused tickets
The Cassette Tape Entry with a souvenir tumbler designed especially to remember this event! Limited availability!
Buy your raffle tickets early so you can keep rocking at the party!
$
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