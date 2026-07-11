black and white cd album

Hosted by

Deer Park Band Boosters

About this event

Mixtape Memories

5231 Hattery-Owens Rd

Deer Park, WA 99006, USA

The Flashdance Advance
$35
Available until Aug 22

For the ones that score their tickets early.

Includes 2 drink tickets: more can be purchased at the bar.

The Cassette Tape Entry
$45

Standard tickets

Includes 2 drink tickets: more can be purchased at the bar.

The Purple Rain Special
$55

The Cassette Tape Entry with two additional drinks tickets at the door. Plan ahead and save some money!

*No refund on unused tickets

The VIP Souvenir Stub
$75
Available until Sep 18

The Cassette Tape Entry with a souvenir tumbler designed especially to remember this event! Limited availability!

Boom Box Raffle tickets
$5

Buy your raffle tickets early so you can keep rocking at the party!

Add a donation for Deer Park Band Boosters

$

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