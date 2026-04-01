Alma Flamenca

Hosted by

Alma Flamenca

About this event

Mizuho Sato Workshop

2650 Truxtun Rd

San Diego, CA 92106, USA

Beginners Technique
$40

1:30pm to 2:30pm in Song Birds Studio #109

Intermediate Castañuelas por Fandangos
$45

3pm to 4pm in Studio #106

Advanced Choreography
$45

4pm to 5pm in Studio #106.

Choreography will be determined by dancers pre-registered in class.They will be contacted prior to workshop date. Most likely Bastón or Mantón will be used as a prop in choreography.

Class Bundle Package 1
$80

Take Intermediate and Advanced Classes 3pm to 5pm in Studio #106 with a 2 hour class time and $10 discount total.

Class Bundle Package 2
$115

Take all 3 classes! 3 hour class time and receive $15 discount total.

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