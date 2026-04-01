Mizuho Sato Workshop

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About this event
1:30pm to 2:30pm in Song Birds Studio #109
3pm to 4pm in Studio #106
4pm to 5pm in Studio #106.
Choreography will be determined by dancers pre-registered in class.They will be contacted prior to workshop date. Most likely Bastón or Mantón will be used as a prop in choreography.
Take Intermediate and Advanced Classes 3pm to 5pm in Studio #106 with a 2 hour class time and $10 discount total.
Take all 3 classes! 3 hour class time and receive $15 discount total.
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