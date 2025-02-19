MJ Anthony Release Party & Open Mic

Did you already pre-order a copy of Tending Clay; Unearthing Stars? Maybe you enjoy gift bags, but prefer to read your books digitally? We've got you covered! Includes 1 digital download code for Tending Clay; Unearthing Stars by MJ Anthony, 2 small art prints, and some additional treats! If you miss the event, your care package will be held for 30 days at Panethnic Pourovers-- you can still pick it up by coming in and showing proof of purchase!

Did you already pre-order a copy of Tending Clay; Unearthing Stars? Maybe you enjoy gift bags, but prefer to read your books digitally? We've got you covered! Includes 1 digital download code for Tending Clay; Unearthing Stars by MJ Anthony, 2 small art prints, and some additional treats! If you miss the event, your care package will be held for 30 days at Panethnic Pourovers-- you can still pick it up by coming in and showing proof of purchase!

seeMoreDetailsMobile