MJB Legacy Gala

119 Shuman Blvd

Naperville, IL 60563, USA

General Admission
$175

GA* Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation

Food and Dessert Stations

Coffee and Refreshers Station (opens at 8 pm)

Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play

Entertainment
Activations And More!
*Cash Bar on Site (Open Bar is included with VIP tickets)

VIP Admission
$215

VIP Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation

Food and Dessert Stations
Coffee and Refreshers Station (opens at 8 pm)
Open Bar

Casino Games
$600 in Funny Money to Play

Entertainment
Activations And More!

Student/Bradshaw Alum
$55

Student/Bradshaw Alum Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation

Food and Dessert Stations

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play

Entertainment
Activations And More!

Raffle Ticket: Signed Lebron James Jersey
$25

Donated by the Lebron James Family Foundation, this signed, size medium, gold "23" Lakers jersey comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.


Winner need not be present.

Raffle Ticket: In-Home Wine Tasting for up to 18 People
$10

Enjoy this in-home (or Zoom) wine tasting for up to 18 guests with a Wine Advisor.

Applicable in: AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, MO/KS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, VT, WI, WV

$250 value


Winner need not be present.

Raffle Ticket: 2 Drama Group Tickets
$10

Enjoy 2 tickets to any remaining show during the 2026 season OR any show in the 2027 season. The Drama Group is celebrating it's 95th season!

Donated by: The Chicago Heights Drama Group


Value: $50


Winner need not be present.

Raffle Ticket: Tattoo
$10

Get a palm-sized tattoo.


Donated by: Kari Riley Tattoos

$300 value


Winner need not be present.

