MJB Legacy Gala

Hosted by
About this event
GA* Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation
Food and Dessert Stations
Coffee and Refreshers Station (opens at 8 pm)
Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play
Entertainment
Activations And More!
*Cash Bar on Site (Open Bar is included with VIP tickets)
VIP Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation
Food and Dessert Stations
Coffee and Refreshers Station (opens at 8 pm)
Open Bar
Casino Games
$600 in Funny Money to Play
Entertainment
Activations And More!
Student/Bradshaw Alum Registration Includes:
Scholarship Presentation
Food and Dessert Stations
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Casino Games
$500 in Funny Money to Play
Entertainment
Activations And More!
Donated by the Lebron James Family Foundation, this signed, size medium, gold "23" Lakers jersey comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.
Winner need not be present.
Enjoy this in-home (or Zoom) wine tasting for up to 18 guests with a Wine Advisor.
Applicable in: AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, MO/KS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, VT, WI, WV
$250 value
Winner need not be present.
Enjoy 2 tickets to any remaining show during the 2026 season OR any show in the 2027 season. The Drama Group is celebrating it's 95th season!
Donated by: The Chicago Heights Drama Group
Value: $50
Winner need not be present.
Get a palm-sized tattoo.
Donated by: Kari Riley Tattoos
$300 value
Winner need not be present.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!