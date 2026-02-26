MJJA 2026 Spring Conference

About this event
Registration for members of MJJA to attend the conference workshops, meals, breaks and activities as noted on the agenda.
Registration to attend the conference workshops, meals, breaks and activities as noted on the agenda.
Attend one day of the conference. Please let us know which day you are attending.
Includes exhibit table and 1 representative from your organization to participate in the conference workshops, meals, breaks, and activities listed in the agenda.
Add an additional ticket to your exhibitor registration. (Meals included. Workshops not included.)
As a Corporate Sponsor of MJJA, you receive 2 admissions to each conference. Includes all workshops, meals and activities as noted on the conference agenda. You may also receive discounted fees to exhibit.
Add an additional ticket to your registration
$
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