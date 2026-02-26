Missouri Juvenile Justice Association

Hosted by

Missouri Juvenile Justice Association

About this event

MJJA 2026 Spring Conference

191 W Port Plaza Dr

St. Louis, MO 63146, USA

MJJA Member Rate
$250

Registration for members of MJJA to attend the conference workshops, meals, breaks and activities as noted on the agenda.

Non-Member Rate
$320

Registration to attend the conference workshops, meals, breaks and activities as noted on the agenda.

Day Rate
$150

Attend one day of the conference. Please let us know which day you are attending.

Exhibitor Rate
$425

Includes exhibit table and 1 representative from your organization to participate in the conference workshops, meals, breaks, and activities listed in the agenda.

Exhibitor Staff Ticket
$125

Add an additional ticket to your exhibitor registration. (Meals included. Workshops not included.)

MJJA Corporate Sponsor Member
Free

As a Corporate Sponsor of MJJA, you receive 2 admissions to each conference. Includes all workshops, meals and activities as noted on the conference agenda. You may also receive discounted fees to exhibit.

MJJA Corporate Sponsor Add On
$125

Add an additional ticket to your registration

Add a donation for Missouri Juvenile Justice Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!