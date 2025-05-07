MJM Foundation Online Shop

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Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature. This item includes personalization of your first name on the back side of the keychain.
Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature
Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain in the shape of a heart that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature. This item includes personalization of your first name on the back side of the keychain.
Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain in the shape of a heart that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature.
Mary Joy's hand drawn cardinal with "Bring MARYment and Spread JOY" in her hand writing.
Colors available: Blue, White, Kahki, and Gray (not pictured)
Celebrate a life well lived with this Bring MARYment and Joy t-shirt. This soft-style t-shirt features Mary Joy's hand drawn cardinal with her hand writing on the front chest, and the verse John 16-22 on the back that says "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."
This is the surprise me option for MJM Foundation T-shirt sizes youth small to adult XL. T-shirts will be selected randomly from a variety of shirts until all are sold.
Limited quantities available! New t-shirt designs coming soon!
This is the surprise me option for MJM Foundation T-shirt size Adult 2XL. T-shirts will be selected randomly from a variety of shirts until all are sold.
Limited quantities available! New t-shirt designs coming soon!
These ornaments are crocheted by MJ’s cheer coach, Amelia Key. Made with love to represent our angel, Mary Joy.
Warmies® Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush Purple Sloth Warmies is scented with real dried French lavender and perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages.
Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Sloth Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
Weight: 1.5lbs
Warmies® Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush The weighted Cow stuffed animal is scented with real dried French lavender for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages. The weighted Cow Plush can be used as a heating pad.
Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Cow Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
Weight: 1.5lbs
Warmies® Large Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush Tiger Warmies is scented with real dried French lavender and perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages.
Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Tiger Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
- Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
- Weight: 1.5lbs
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with red LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with yellow LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with black LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with blue LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with pink LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with Yellow LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with red LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with blue LLMJ font.
Love Like Mary Joy hat in multiple color options. Select "add" to view/select font colors and hat colors.
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