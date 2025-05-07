Mary Joy Moosman Foundation Inc.

Offered by

Mary Joy Moosman Foundation Inc.

MJM Foundation Online Shop

Shipping & Handling
$10

Select this if you would like your order shipped!

Personalized MJM Keychain item
Personalized MJM Keychain item
Personalized MJM Keychain
$10

Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature. This item includes personalization of your first name on the back side of the keychain.

MJM Keychain item
MJM Keychain
$8

Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature

Personalized MJM Heart Keychain item
Personalized MJM Heart Keychain
$10

Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain in the shape of a heart that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature. This item includes personalization of your first name on the back side of the keychain.

Heart Keychain item
Heart Keychain
$8

Mary Joy Moosman Foundation pink leather keychain in the shape of a heart that includes Mary Joy's handwritten signature.

Cardinal Hat item
Cardinal Hat item
Cardinal Hat item
Cardinal Hat
$25

Mary Joy's hand drawn cardinal with "Bring MARYment and Spread JOY" in her hand writing.


Colors available: Blue, White, Kahki, and Gray (not pictured)

Cardinal T-Shirt item
Cardinal T-Shirt item
Cardinal T-Shirt
$25

Celebrate a life well lived with this Bring MARYment and Joy t-shirt. This soft-style t-shirt features Mary Joy's hand drawn cardinal with her hand writing on the front chest, and the verse John 16-22 on the back that says "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."

MJM Foundation T-Shirt Sizes YS to AXL (Surprise me!)
$20

This is the surprise me option for MJM Foundation T-shirt sizes youth small to adult XL. T-shirts will be selected randomly from a variety of shirts until all are sold.

Limited quantities available! New t-shirt designs coming soon!

MJM Foundation T-Shirt Sizes Adult XXL (Surprise me!)
$25

This is the surprise me option for MJM Foundation T-shirt size Adult 2XL. T-shirts will be selected randomly from a variety of shirts until all are sold.

Limited quantities available! New t-shirt designs coming soon!

Angel Ornament item
Angel Ornament item
Angel Ornament
$9

These ornaments are crocheted by MJ’s cheer coach, Amelia Key. Made with love to represent our angel, Mary Joy.

Sloth Warmie item
Sloth Warmie item
Sloth Warmie
$35

Warmies® Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush Purple Sloth Warmies is scented with real dried French lavender and perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages.

Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Sloth Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
Weight: 1.5lbs

Cow Warmie item
Cow Warmie item
Cow Warmie
$35

Warmies® Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush The weighted Cow stuffed animal is scented with real dried French lavender for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages. The weighted Cow Plush can be used as a heating pad.

Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Cow Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
Weight: 1.5lbs

Tiger Warmie item
Tiger Warmie
$35

Warmies® Large Plush are fully microwavable to provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Plush Tiger Warmies is scented with real dried French lavender and perfectly weighted for a positive sensory experience. Warmies make an ideal gift for all ages.

Quick Facts:
- Simply Warm Weighted Tiger Warmies in a Microwave
- Soothes, Warms and Comforts
- Plush Scented with Real French Lavender
- Chill in a Freezer for Cooling Relief
- Safe for all Ages
- Dimensions: 13”x8”x6”
- Weight: 1.5lbs

LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Red font item
LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Red font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with red LLMJ font.

LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Yellow font item
LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Yellow font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with yellow LLMJ font.

LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Black font item
LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Black font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with black LLMJ font.

LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Blue Font item
LLMJ Black/Beige Hat - Blue Font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and black with blue LLMJ font.

LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Pink font item
LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Pink font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with pink LLMJ font.

LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Yellow font item
LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Yellow font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with Yellow LLMJ font.

LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Red font item
LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Red font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with red LLMJ font.

LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Blue font item
LLMJ Pink/Beige Hat - Blue font
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in beige and pink with blue LLMJ font.

LLMJ Richardson Style Hat item
LLMJ Richardson Style Hat
$25

Love Like Mary Joy hat in multiple color options. Select "add" to view/select font colors and hat colors.

Leather Bracelet item
Leather Bracelet
$10
Add a donation for Mary Joy Moosman Foundation Inc.

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