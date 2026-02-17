MK purse, $150 scratch offs, $150 target gift card

✨🎉 Our FIRST Tip Board Raffle! 🎉✨





We’re so excited to launch our very first tip board fundraiser for Phoenix and Friends — and this one is AMAZING! 🐾💛





This board is helping us raise funds for our new cat room, giving our rescue cats a safe, comfortable space while they wait for their forever homes. 🐱🏡





🎁 Winner Takes ALL:

• 👜 Gorgeous Michael Kors Crossbody Bag

• 🎯 $150 Target Gift Card

• 💵 $150 Mixed Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets





💎 Total Prize Retail Value: $558!





💲 Tips are $10 each

🔢 120 tips available





📍 Prize Pickup: North Versailles

📦 Shipping is available if needed





🔒 Important Details:

• No tip numbers will be sent out

• The tip board will be posted once all spots are sold out

• 🎥 Winner will be revealed LIVE on Facebook





Every tip goes directly toward building and setting up our new cat room so we can save even more lives. Thank you for supporting Phoenix and Friends and being part of this exciting first for us! 💕





Let’s sell this board out and build this cat room together! 💥🐾



