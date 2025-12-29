Mount Kisco Arts Council

MKAC Sponsorship Program — Support the Arts in Mount Kisco

Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

• Logo on MKAC website sponsor page

• Name or logo on printed and digital materials for the sponsored program or event, as

space allows

• Acknowledgment in MKAC newsletters related to the sponsored program


• Thank you post on MKAC social media

Community Sponsor
$2,500

Valid until February 20, 2027


• All Supporting Sponsor benefits

• Logo placement in a more prominent position on related materials and event signage

• Verbal thank you at sponsored events

• Option to host a small activation or information table at select events, subject to venue

rules

Lead Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

• All Community Sponsor benefits

• Logo included in press releases where appropriate

• Opportunity for a brief quote or statement in select materials, subject to editorial review

• Invitation for company representatives to the annual Member, Donor, and Sponsor

Reception

Presenting Sponsor
Free

No expiration

Presenting Sponsorship

Please get in touch with [email protected]


Sponsors can support a flagship series or major event, such as “Summer Concerts presented by [Sponsor Name]”. The exact donation amount depends on the specific series or event the sponsor chooses to support.

Benefits may include:

  • Naming recognition for the sponsored series or event
  • Most prominent logo placement in all related materials
  • Custom benefits tailored to the sponsor, such as on-stage acknowledgment, reserved seating, or a brief welcome remark at the event
