MKAC Sponsorship Program — Support the Arts in Mount Kisco

Valid until February 20, 2027
• Logo on MKAC website sponsor page
• Name or logo on printed and digital materials for the sponsored program or event, as
space allows
• Acknowledgment in MKAC newsletters related to the sponsored program
• Thank you post on MKAC social media
Valid until February 20, 2027
• All Supporting Sponsor benefits
• Logo placement in a more prominent position on related materials and event signage
• Verbal thank you at sponsored events
• Option to host a small activation or information table at select events, subject to venue
rules
Valid until February 20, 2027
• All Community Sponsor benefits
• Logo included in press releases where appropriate
• Opportunity for a brief quote or statement in select materials, subject to editorial review
• Invitation for company representatives to the annual Member, Donor, and Sponsor
Reception
No expiration
Presenting Sponsorship
Please get in touch with [email protected]
Sponsors can support a flagship series or major event, such as “Summer Concerts presented by [Sponsor Name]”. The exact donation amount depends on the specific series or event the sponsor chooses to support.
Benefits may include:
