K8 Event Team

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K8 Event Team

About this event

MKF Amphitheater Season Pass for Sponsors/Promotions (10 Concerts)

988 Cherry Rd NW

Massillon, OH 44647, USA

2025 Season Pass For ALL 10 Outdoor Concerts
Free
Purchasing a Season Pass allows access to all Ten outdoor concerts plus a free beverage at each event. K8 Event Team is a non-profit, 501c3, dedicated to bringing great entertainment into the area but also raising money for children in financial need of music and/or lessons.
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