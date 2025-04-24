MKIAO 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler!

Houston, TX 77051
🎟️ Early Bird Ticket – $30
Snag your spot early for a night of purpose, sneakers, and celebration! Formalwear meets fresh kicks, honoring our amazing Overcomers in style.
Step into a night to remember! Your Classic Admission includes full access to the 2nd Annual MKIAO Sneaker Ball — an evening of elegance, empowerment, and expression as we celebrate our Overcomers in style. Dress to impress in formalwear + sneakers and join us for dinner, dancing, and joy with purpose.
Elevate your Sneaker Ball night with the Overcomer VIP Experience!
Enjoy early entry, special recognition during the event, and an exclusive MKIAO Swag Bag filled with goodies that celebrate courage, community, and style.
✨ VIP Perks Include:
Vintage Sponsorship | $5,000
Classic Sponsorship | $2,500
retro Sponsorship | $1,000
Game Changer Sponsorship | $500
Cool Kicks Sponsorship | $250
This donation ticket is your way of making a meaningful impact without attending an event. Every contribution helps support children with autism and their families through MKIAO’s programs, resources, and events. Your gift goes directly toward:
No matter the size, your donation helps us continue our mission to educate, inspire, and uplift families. Thank you for joining us in making a difference—because every child deserves the chance to thrive! 💙
