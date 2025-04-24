MKIAO 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball: Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler!

Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center 4410 Reed Rd.

Houston, TX 77051

Early Bird Ticket
$30
🎟️ Early Bird Ticket – $30
Snag your spot early for a night of purpose, sneakers, and celebration! Formalwear meets fresh kicks, honoring our amazing Overcomers in style.

🎟️ Classic Admission – $40
$40

🎟️ Classic Admission – $40

Step into a night to remember! Your Classic Admission includes full access to the 2nd Annual MKIAO Sneaker Ball — an evening of elegance, empowerment, and expression as we celebrate our Overcomers in style. Dress to impress in formalwear + sneakers and join us for dinner, dancing, and joy with purpose.

👑 Overcomer VIP Experience – $50
$50

👑 Overcomer VIP Experience – $50

Elevate your Sneaker Ball night with the Overcomer VIP Experience!
Enjoy early entry, special recognition during the event, and an exclusive MKIAO Swag Bag filled with goodies that celebrate courage, community, and style.

VIP Perks Include:

  • Early entrance for first access to the fun
  • Special acknowledgement during the program
  • MKIAO VIP Swag Bag
  • A night of celebration with purpose, joy, and unstoppable energy!
Vintage Sponsorship | $5,000
$5,000

Vintage Sponsorship | $5,000

  • 30 Sneaker Ball event tickets.
  • Promoted as Presenting Event Sponsor in event program, print and digital recognisiton. Custom social media sponsorship post.
  • Premier Seating | Recognition in event press release.
Classic Sponsorship | $2,500
$2,500

Classic Sponsorship | $2,500

  • 20 Sneaker Ball Event tickets.
  • Promoted as Presenting Event Sponsor in event program, print and digital recognisiton. Custom social media sponsorship post.
  • Premier Seating | Recognition in event press release.
Retro Sponsorship | $1,000
$1,000

retro Sponsorship | $1,000

  • 10 Sneaker Ball event tickets.
  • Digital recognition at event.
  • Recognition in event press release.
  • Custom social media sponsorship post.
Game Changer Sponsorship | $500
$500

Game Changer Sponsorship | $500

  • 7 Sneaker Ball event tickets.
  • Digital recognition at event.
  • Recognition in event press release.
  • Custom social media sponsorship post.
Cool Kicks Sponsorship | $250
$250

Cool Kicks Sponsorship | $250

  • 5 Sneaker Ball event tickets.
  • Digital recognition at event.
  • Recognition in event press release.
  • Custom social media sponsorship post.


Support Our Overcomers Donation
$20

This donation ticket is your way of making a meaningful impact without attending an event. Every contribution helps support children with autism and their families through MKIAO’s programs, resources, and events. Your gift goes directly toward:

  • Educational tools that empower children to learn and grow
  • Inspiration and mentorship programs that encourage confidence and social skills
  • Support for families navigating the autism journey

No matter the size, your donation helps us continue our mission to educate, inspire, and uplift families. Thank you for joining us in making a difference—because every child deserves the chance to thrive! 💙

