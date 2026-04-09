Marathi Premier League (MPL) – Cricket Tournament

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About this event
Each team will have a designated Team Owner. Each team will consist of 13 players. Team Owners can pre-select (retain) 6 players. The remaining 7 players must be selected through the auction
Each team can register up to 13 players, and all players must have a valid MKM membership.
MKM membership is mandatory for participation. Team owners will select players through the auction process. Captain will make the payment after your team is finalized
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