Marathi Kala Mandal

Hosted by

Marathi Kala Mandal

About this event

Marathi Premier League (MPL) – Cricket Tournament

Loudoun County

VA 20105, USA

Men’s Team - Team Owner (Pre-select/Auction IPL style Model)
$160

Each team will have a designated Team Owner. Each team will consist of 13 players. Team Owners can pre-select (retain) 6 players. The remaining 7 players must be selected through the auction

Women’s Team (Max 13 Players) - No auction model
$120

Each team can register up to 13 players, and all players must have a valid MKM membership.

Men's/Women's Individual Registration (MKM Member)
Free

MKM membership is mandatory for participation. Team owners will select players through the auction process. Captain will make the payment after your team is finalized

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