MKMB Blanket Shop

Morris Knolls Knit Blanket (plain) item
Morris Knolls Knit Blanket (plain)
$65

*Available for immediate pickup!*


63" x 63" heavy knit blanket perfect for showing off your Golden Eagles pride! Could come in handy during those chilly, outdoor fall and spring sports and would look great in a college dorm room or at home!

- Made in New Jersey
- 100% acrylic yarn
- Machine Washable
- Dryer Safe

Morris Knolls Knit Blanket (personalized) item
Morris Knolls Knit Blanket (personalized)
$80

*Available for pickup early November*


63" x 63" heavy knit blanket perfect for showing off your Golden Eagles pride! Could come in handy during those chilly, outdoor fall and spring sports and would look great in a college dorm room or at home!

- Made in New Jersey
- 100% acrylic yarn
- Machine Washable
- Dryer Safe

Add a donation for Morris Knolls Marching Band

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!