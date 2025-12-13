Collective Knowledge

MKR26 Rooms

165 Springbranch Tr

Stanardsville, VA 22973, USA

Shire Suite
$575

Queen size bed with TV in the bedroom. Full bath with jacuzzi tub. Separate Livingroom with couch seating, wood-burning stove, kitchen table, microwave and mini fridge. Semi private outside seating area.

Zen Suite
$435

Queen size bed. Full bath with jacuzzi tub. Kitchenette area with microwave, mini fridge, and sink. Small table and chair area with TV. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.

Crows Nest
$335

Queen size bed. TV. Mini fridge.  Indoor balcony, overlooking the lively Great Hall. Private outdoor balcony. While the crows nest does not have its own bathroom, two shared bathrooms with a shower are conveniently located downstairs in the Zen barn area.

Maharaja Suite
$435

Queen size bed. TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Kitchenette area with sink, microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.

Castle Suite
$435

King size bed. No TV. Wood-burning stove. Couch and dinette seating area. Full bath with 6’ soaking tub.  Microwave and mini fridge. Private closed roof deck with seating and a gas grill.

Suite Pea
$435

Queen size bed. No TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Microwave and mini fridge.

Tree House
$535

Queen size bed. TV. Compact bathroom with shower. Microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio with seating.

White Lotus Suite
$435

King size bed. TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Microwave and mini fridge. Small eating area.

Royal Suite
$435

Queen size bed. Full bath with 6’ Jacuzzi tub. Separate living room/bedroom. TV, seating, microwave, and mini fridge in living room area.

Balcony Suite
$445

King size bed. No TV.  Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Full kitchen.  Living room seating area. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.

Cascina Rococo
$435

King sized bed. TV. Full bath with deep Jacuzzi tub. Living room seating area. Separate kitchen area with microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio seating.

Cozy Cottage
$635

2 Bedrooms. One Queen size bed.
Second bedroom has fold down Futon and TV. Full bathroom with tub. Full kitchen and eating area. Private wraparound deck with seating.

Pond View Cottage
$760

2 private Bedrooms, both with King sized beds. One bedroom has a TV. Living room has a couch with a small pull out bed. Old kitchen, dining room and living room. Full bathroom. Wood-burning stove. Private balcony patio with seating.

Farm View Cottage
$645

Queen size bed. Second sleeping area with fold down Futon and TV. Full kitchen. Full bath with tub. Wood-burning stove. Private deck with seating.

Bali Suite
$435
