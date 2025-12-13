MKR26 Rooms

Hosted by
Queen size bed with TV in the bedroom. Full bath with jacuzzi tub. Separate Livingroom with couch seating, wood-burning stove, kitchen table, microwave and mini fridge. Semi private outside seating area.
Queen size bed. Full bath with jacuzzi tub. Kitchenette area with microwave, mini fridge, and sink. Small table and chair area with TV. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.
Queen size bed. TV. Mini fridge. Indoor balcony, overlooking the lively Great Hall. Private outdoor balcony. While the crows nest does not have its own bathroom, two shared bathrooms with a shower are conveniently located downstairs in the Zen barn area.
Queen size bed. TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Kitchenette area with sink, microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.
King size bed. No TV. Wood-burning stove. Couch and dinette seating area. Full bath with 6’ soaking tub. Microwave and mini fridge. Private closed roof deck with seating and a gas grill.
Queen size bed. No TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Microwave and mini fridge.
Queen size bed. TV. Compact bathroom with shower. Microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio with seating.
King size bed. TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Microwave and mini fridge. Small eating area.
Queen size bed. Full bath with 6’ Jacuzzi tub. Separate living room/bedroom. TV, seating, microwave, and mini fridge in living room area.
King size bed. No TV. Full bath with Jacuzzi tub. Full kitchen. Living room seating area. Private balcony patio with seating and gas grill.
King sized bed. TV. Full bath with deep Jacuzzi tub. Living room seating area. Separate kitchen area with microwave and mini fridge. Private balcony patio seating.
2 Bedrooms. One Queen size bed.
Second bedroom has fold down Futon and TV. Full bathroom with tub. Full kitchen and eating area. Private wraparound deck with seating.
2 private Bedrooms, both with King sized beds. One bedroom has a TV. Living room has a couch with a small pull out bed. Old kitchen, dining room and living room. Full bathroom. Wood-burning stove. Private balcony patio with seating.
Queen size bed. Second sleeping area with fold down Futon and TV. Full kitchen. Full bath with tub. Wood-burning stove. Private deck with seating.
