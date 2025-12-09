MLA Membership Campaign

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
As a Lake Supporter, you play an active role in protecting Maranacook Lake’s health and beauty. Benefits include:
Valid for one year
As a Lake Champion, you lead the way in protecting Maranacook Lake. Benefits include:
Valid for one year
As a Lake Advocate, you are one of the most committed supporters of lake protection. Benefits include:
Valid for one year
As a Lake Steward, you take your support to the next level by staying closely connected to the health of our lake. Benefits include:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!