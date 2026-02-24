MLC's 16th Annual Spring for Children Fundraiser

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About this event
Entrance, Food, Access to the Limited Open Bar plus one complimentary Signature Drink Ticket
Discounted GA rate for MLC Staff and Parents
10 General Admission Tickets, 30 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift
8 General Admission Tickets, 24 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift
6 General Admission Tickets, 18 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift
4 General Admission Tickets, 12 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift
2 General Admission Tickets, 6 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift
5 Raffle Tickets for $10. Tickets will be provided at check-in the night of the event.
12 Raffle Tickets for $20. Tickets will be provided at check-in the night of the event.
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