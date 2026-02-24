Mystic Learning Center Inc

Hosted by

Mystic Learning Center Inc

About this event

MLC's 16th Annual Spring for Children Fundraiser

Somernova

21 Properzi Way, Somerville, MA 02143, USA

General Admission
$40

Entrance, Food, Access to the Limited Open Bar plus one complimentary Signature Drink Ticket

MLC Staff and Parents
$25

Discounted GA rate for MLC Staff and Parents

2000s: Y2K & Beyond
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 General Admission Tickets, 30 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift

1990s: Hip-Hop Hype
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 General Admission Tickets, 24 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift

1980s: Neon Nostalgia
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 General Admission Tickets, 18 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift

1970s: Disco Fever
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 General Admission Tickets, 12 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift

1960s: Peace, Love, & Rock 'n' Roll
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 General Admission Tickets, 6 Raffle Tickets, Special Gift

Raffle Ticket Bundle #1
$10

5 Raffle Tickets for $10. Tickets will be provided at check-in the night of the event.

Raffle Ticket Bundle #2
$20

12 Raffle Tickets for $20. Tickets will be provided at check-in the night of the event.

Add a donation for Mystic Learning Center Inc

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