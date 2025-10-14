MLK Celebration and Cohort Graduation & PITCH (Dallas)

Join us for an inspiring day of celebration, empowerment, and innovation! Your ticket includes access to the MLK Celebration, Cohort Graduation, and Live Pitch Competition, plus networking opportunities with entrepreneurs, leaders, and changemakers.
Showcase your business or organization at the MLK Celebration & Pitch Event! Share your products or services, connect with the community, and gain valuable exposure while supporting local entrepreneurship.
Includes event access for 8 guests, a meal, and recognition with names displayed on the table tent.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!