Martin Luther King Jr. Community Dinner Volunteer Opportunities

Hosted by
About this event
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.
Assist with hall decoration for the community dinner.
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.
Help serve meals to guests during the community dinner and assist with keeping the dining area welcoming and organized.
Assist with event clean-up after the community dinner, including clearing tables, organizing the space, and helping restore the room for closing.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!