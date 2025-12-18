Media Fellowship House

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Dinner Volunteer Opportunities

117 S Lemon St

Media, PA 19063, USA

Meal Prep: Sat, Jan 17th, 10 am-12 pm
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.

Meal Prep: Sat, Jan 17th, 12-2 pm
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.

Hall Decor/Set-up: Sat, Jan 17th, 2-4 pm
Assist with hall decoration for the community dinner.

Meal Prep: Sun, Jan 18th, 12-2 pm
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.

Meal Prep: Sun, Jan 18th, 2-4 pm
Assist with meal preparation in the kitchen for the community dinner.

Meal Service: Sun, Jan 18th, 4-6 pm
Help serve meals to guests during the community dinner and assist with keeping the dining area welcoming and organized.

Event Clean Up: Sun, Jan 18th, 6-8 pm
Assist with event clean-up after the community dinner, including clearing tables, organizing the space, and helping restore the room for closing.

