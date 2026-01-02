NAACP Main Line Branch

Hosted by

NAACP Main Line Branch

About this event

MLK Day: A Day On, Not A Day Off

50 S Merion Ave

Bryn Mawr, PA 19010, USA

Adult Ticket (For youth, please select ticket below)
Free

Join the NAACP Main Line Branch, the Main Line Martin Luther King Association, Freedom Empowerment Academy, and the PALM for an intergenerational Martin Luther King Jr. Day for all ages. Youth, families, and community members will come together to learn, serve, and act - because MLK Day is a Day On, not a Day Off.

Pre-K or Kindergarten
Free

Pre-K (Prekindergarten) programs prepare 3- to 5-year-old children for kindergarten

Grades 1-4
Free
Grades 5-8
Free
High School
Free

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