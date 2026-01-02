MLK Day: A Day On, Not A Day Off

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About this event
Join the NAACP Main Line Branch, the Main Line Martin Luther King Association, Freedom Empowerment Academy, and the PALM for an intergenerational Martin Luther King Jr. Day for all ages. Youth, families, and community members will come together to learn, serve, and act - because MLK Day is a Day On, not a Day Off.
Pre-K (Prekindergarten) programs prepare 3- to 5-year-old children for kindergarten
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