MLK HS Vocal Department Silent Auction

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About this event
Pick Up Items on Dec. 6, between 9 - 10 AM at MLK HS Theatre
Starting bid
Items Included:
• Art Supplies with Case
• Artist’s Loft 16”x20” Canvas (2)
• Paint Brushes (20)
• Paint Trays (8)
• Acrylic Paints (12)
• Drawing Pad
Starting bid
Items Included:
• $50.00 Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ Gift Card
• $25.00 Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ Gift Card
• Cutting Board
• Meat Claws
• Spatula
• Tongs (2)
• Seasonings (6) & Crispy Fried Onions
• Wing Sauce (3)
• Aluminum Foil
• Condiment Bottles
• Skewers
• Corn Trays
• Lighter
• Tablecloth
• Towels (2)
• Hot Pad
• LA Rams Apron
Starting bid
Items Included:
• White Throw Blankets (2)
• St. Nicholas Square Mugs (Set of 4)
• Hawaiian Coffee
• Starbucks Hot Chocolate Mix
Starting bid
Items Included:
• Bracelet Loom Kit
• Plush Craft
• Charm Jewelry Set
• Unicorn Chia Pet Plant Kit
Starting bid
Item Included:
• Official Dodger Shohei Ohtani Jersey
Starting bid
Items Included:
•Official Dodgers Dog Jersey (XL)
•Dodgers Prime Waters (6)
Starting bid
Items Included:
• Movie Sign
• Blanket
• Large Popcorn Buckets (2)
• Small Popcorn Buckets (2)
• Popcorn (12 Bags)
• Red Mugs (2)
• Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate (8 Packets)
• Candy (M&M, Twix, Nerds Gummy Clusters, Trolli Gummy Worms, & Twix)
• Marvel Game
• Groot Ornament
• Spider-Man Clock
Starting bid
Items Included:
• $25.00 Fandango Gift Card
• $25.00 McDonalds Gift Card
Starting bid
Items Included:
• $25.00 AMC Gift Card
• $50.00 Red Robin Gift Card
Starting bid
Items Included:
• Robe
• Throw Blanket
• Urban Outfitters Headband
• Brazil Nut Body Butter
• Candle
• Moisturizing Face Mask
• Smoothing Eye Mask
• Lavender Mud Mask
• Shea Butter Moisturizing Foot Mask
• Bath Bomb
• Hand Soap
• Loofa
• Mug
• Socks
• Sea Salt Hot Cocoa Mix
• Starbucks Hot Cocoa Mix
Starting bid
Items Included:
• Kuromi Funko Pop!
• Kuromi Crossbody Bag
• Pochacco Playing Cards
• Hello Kitty & Friends Blind Box
• Hello Kitty Water Bottle
• Hello Kitty Basket
Starting bid
Items Included:
• My Melody Squishmallow
• My Melody Tumbler
• Hello Kitty (The Crème Shop) Bag
• Hello Kitty Lip Smacker
• Hello Kitty Macaron Lip Balm
• Cinnamoroll Keychain w/ Carabiner
• Hello Kitty & Friends Bag
• Hello Kitty Vanity Lights
Starting bid
Item Includes:
•61-Key Portable Keyboard
•Music/Tablet Stand
•3 Month Skoove Premium Subscription
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