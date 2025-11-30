MLK HS Choir Boosters

Hosted by

MLK HS Choir Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

MLK HS Vocal Department Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Pick Up Items on Dec. 6, between 9 - 10 AM at MLK HS Theatre

Art Supplies Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $90 item
Art Supplies Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $90
$60

Starting bid

Items Included:

• Art Supplies with Case

• Artist’s Loft 16”x20” Canvas (2)

• Paint Brushes (20)

• Paint Trays (8)

• Acrylic Paints (12)

• Drawing Pad

BBQ Dinner Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $185 item
BBQ Dinner Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $185
$120

Starting bid

Items Included:

• $50.00 Lucille’s Smokehouse  BBQ Gift Card

• $25.00 Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ Gift Card

• Cutting Board

• Meat Claws

• Spatula

• Tongs (2)

• Seasonings (6) & Crispy Fried Onions

• Wing Sauce (3)

• Aluminum Foil

• Condiment Bottles

• Skewers

• Corn Trays

• Lighter

• Tablecloth

• Towels (2)

• Hot Pad

• LA Rams Apron

Cozy Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $70 item
Cozy Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $70
$45

Starting bid

Items Included:

• White Throw Blankets (2)

• St. Nicholas Square Mugs (Set of 4)

• Hawaiian Coffee

• Starbucks Hot Chocolate Mix

Craft Kits Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $85 item
Craft Kits Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $85
$55

Starting bid

Items Included:

• Bracelet Loom Kit

• Plush Craft

• Charm Jewelry Set

• Unicorn Chia Pet Plant Kit

Dodgers Basket #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $400 item
Dodgers Basket #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $400
$260

Starting bid

Item Included:

• Official Dodger Shohei Ohtani Jersey

Dodgers Basket #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $55 item
Dodgers Basket #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $55
$35

Starting bid

Items Included:

•Official Dodgers Dog Jersey (XL)

•Dodgers Prime Waters (6)

Family Fun Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $135 item
Family Fun Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $135
$90

Starting bid

Items Included:

• Movie Sign

• Blanket

• Large Popcorn Buckets (2)

• Small Popcorn Buckets (2)

• Popcorn (12 Bags)

• Red Mugs (2)

• Swiss Miss Hot Chocolate (8 Packets)

• Candy (M&M, Twix, Nerds Gummy Clusters, Trolli Gummy Worms, & Twix)

• Marvel Game

• Groot Ornament

• Spider-Man Clock

Night Out #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $50 item
Night Out #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $50
$30

Starting bid

Items Included:

• $25.00 Fandango Gift Card

• $25.00 McDonalds Gift Card

Night Out #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $75 item
Night Out #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $75
$50

Starting bid

Items Included:

• $25.00 AMC Gift Card

• $50.00 Red Robin Gift Card

Relaxation Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $115 item
Relaxation Basket - Estimated Retail Value: $115
$75

Starting bid

Items Included:

• Robe

• Throw Blanket

• Urban Outfitters Headband

• Brazil Nut Body Butter

• Candle

• Moisturizing Face Mask

• Smoothing Eye Mask

• Lavender Mud Mask

• Shea Butter Moisturizing Foot Mask

• Bath Bomb

• Hand Soap

• Loofa

• Mug

• Socks

• Sea Salt Hot Cocoa Mix

• Starbucks Hot Cocoa Mix

Sanrio Basket #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $85 item
Sanrio Basket #1 - Estimated Retail Value: $85
$55

Starting bid

Items Included:

• Kuromi Funko Pop!

• Kuromi Crossbody Bag

• Pochacco Playing Cards

• Hello Kitty & Friends Blind Box

• Hello Kitty Water Bottle

• Hello Kitty Basket

Sanrio Basket #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $100 item
Sanrio Basket #2 - Estimated Retail Value: $100
$65

Starting bid

Items Included:

• My Melody Squishmallow

• My Melody Tumbler

• Hello Kitty (The Crème Shop) Bag

• Hello Kitty Lip Smacker

• Hello Kitty Macaron Lip Balm

• Cinnamoroll Keychain w/ Carabiner

• Hello Kitty & Friends Bag

• Hello Kitty Vanity Lights

Alesis Melody 61 MK4 Keyboard Piano - Estimated Retail Value item
Alesis Melody 61 MK4 Keyboard Piano - Estimated Retail Value
$55

Starting bid

Item Includes:

•61-Key Portable Keyboard

•Music/Tablet Stand

•3 Month Skoove Premium Subscription

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!