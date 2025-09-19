MLK Observance Committee Interfaith Breakfast

3 Speedwell Ave

Morristown, NJ 07960

General admission
$55

1 ticket to the Interfaith Breakfast
At the Morristown Hyatt 8 AM

Tier 1 Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

 Prominent sponsorship signage and recognition
at 2026 MLKOC events
 Media coverage in event promotion
 MLK Day opportunity to speak on the program
 Scholarship Recipient naming
 Premium Full-page ad in Commemorative
Journal
 10 tickets for the Interfaith Breakfast
====================================
Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along

with this agreement to:

[email protected]
The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images

at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited

before publication.
SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2024

“BELOVED COMMUNITY” Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

 Special sponsor recognition in 2026 MLKOC
event materials
 Full-page ad in Commemorative Journal
 Naming of “Beloved Community” Scholarship
recipients
 6 tickets for the Interfaith Breakfast
==============================
Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

“I HAVE A DREAM” Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

 Special sponsor recognition in 2026 MLKOC
event materials
 Full-page ad in Commemorative Journal
 Naming of “I Have a Dream” Scholarship
recipients
 4 tickets for the Interfaith Breakfast
==============================
Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

CONTRIBUTING Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

 Special sponsor recognition in 2026 MLKOC
event material
 Full-page ad in Commemorative Journal
 2 tickets for the Interfaith Breakfast
==============================
Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Full Page Ad
$500

Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Half (1/2) Page Ad
$250

Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Quarter (1/4) Page
$125

Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

1/8 Page (Business Card)
$75

Email a print/camera-ready or jpeg format ad along
with this agreement to:

[email protected]

The ad should be submitted in high resolution with images
at least 300 dpi.

NOTE: If necessary, submissions may be edited
before publication.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Patron: Three Lines
$50

Email the filled-out agreement to:

[email protected]

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Patron: Two Lines
$40

Email the filled-out agreement to:

[email protected]

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Patron: One Line
$25

Email the filled-out agreement to:

[email protected]

SUBMISSION DEADLINE
DECEMBER 7, 2025

Add a donation for Martin Luther King Observance Committee

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!