MLK Power, Love and Justice Weekend-Akron Sponsorships

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions

• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (25 tickets)

• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities

• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at the symposium

• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert

• Table placement at both days' event

• Private meet and greet with special guest

• Opportunity to speak at gospel concert during intermission