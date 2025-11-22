Freedom Righteous Organizing Collaborative

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Freedom Righteous Organizing Collaborative

About this event

MLK Power, Love and Justice Weekend-Akron Sponsorships

Dr. King's Dream Weekend item
Dr. King's Dream Weekend
$15,000

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (25 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at the symposium
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event

• Private meet and greet with special guest
• Opportunity to speak at gospel concert during intermission

Reimagining Public Safety item
Reimagining Public Safety
$12,500

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (20 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at the symposium
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event

• Private meet and greet with special guest
• Opportunity to speak at gospel concert during intermission

Justice and Unity item
Justice and Unity
$10,000

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (15 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event

Civil Rights item
Civil Rights
$7,500

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (10 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event


Social Justice item
Social Justice
$5,000

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (5 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event


Peace and Equality item
Peace and Equality
$2,500

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (2 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement at both days' event


Dream Promoter item
Dream Promoter
$1,000

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement at both days' event


MLK Champion item
MLK Champion
$750

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement for one event day

MLK Supporter item
MLK Supporter
$150

With this sponsorship level, you will receive:

• Feature organization name and logo on an outdoor event sign (per sign)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!