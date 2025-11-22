MLK Power, Love and Justice Weekend-Akron Sponsorships

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About this event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (25 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at the symposium
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event
• Private meet and greet with special guest
• Opportunity to speak at gospel concert during intermission
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (20 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at the symposium
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event
• Private meet and greet with special guest
• Opportunity to speak at gospel concert during intermission
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (15 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (10 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (5 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Logo on event banner on stage at gospel concert
• Table placement at both days' event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Access to VIP tickets for gospel concert (2 tickets)
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement at both days' event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Name and Logo on promotional materials and social media mentions
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement at both days' event
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Opportunity for your organization to participate in Day of Service activities
• Table placement for one event day
With this sponsorship level, you will receive:
• Feature organization name and logo on an outdoor event sign (per sign)
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