Silent Auction - MLK Showcase

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Starting bid
The Dancer’s Dream Package is your all‑in pass to twirls, spins, and big smiles 💃. The package contains:
- $250 gift card towards Center Stage tuition, summer programs, private lessons, and/or items in our Boutique
- 2 private dance lesson with Miss Julia
- 1 week of Summer Camp
- Dancer's Recital Kit (Tarte Eyeshadow Palate, Bronzer, Blush, Lip stick, False eyelashes & glue, Make-up bag, Hair comb, bobby pins, and a hair finishing stick)
-Recital day gift for Dancer (Picture frame, jewelry box, bracelet, vase, tote bag and flower money)
Estimated Value = $900+
Starting bid
The Pamper Passport will leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. This package includes:
-$200 to Olivia's Hair & Beauty Boutique (Braintree)
-$150 to Ireland Beauty (Quincy)
-$50 to Next Level Nail Salon (Quincy)
-Lash lift at Medilush (Quincy)
-Spray Tan at Urban Beauty Salon (Quincy)
-Spa Pedicure at Body Benefits (Milton)
Estimated Value = $600
Starting bid
The Par-Tee Package is your ticket to a great day on the greens, followed by delicious food and drinks. This package includes:
-Granite Links 3-some with the famous Quincy golfer, Paul Graf
-$200 gift card to the Tavern at Granite Links
Estimated Value = $700+
Starting bid
Kid-Free Culinary Escape includes:
-$100 gift card to Novara/Abby Park
-$50 gift card to Port 305/Siros
-$50 Cucina Mia
-3 Babysitting Vouchers for 3 different days or nights from a high school Excel dancer (Up 6 hours for each day)
Estimated Value = $650
Starting bid
The Bar Bites, Beers & Babysitting Bundle gets you out of the house without worrying about child care! This package includes:
-$50 gift card to Brick & Beam
-$50 gift car to The Fours
-$25 gift card to Ninety Nine, Outback & Olive Garden
-3 Babysitting Vouchers for 2 different days or nights from a high school Excel dancer (Up 6 hours for each day)
Estimated Value = $625
Starting bid
The Weekend Retreat to Cape Cod will give you and your family a chance to recover, relax, and reconnect!
Enjoy a weekend in Dennisport in May, June, September, or October. (Dates to be arranged with the homeowner.)
-Located just 0.4 miles to the beach (7 min walk with little legs) and a short walk to restaurants & stores!
-The home features comfortable beds, a fenced in back yard, outdoor shower, firepit, grill and dining area with umbrella.
-Sleeps 6
Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
The Revive Your Ride Package will transform your daily commute into a first-class experience. This detailing package focuses on creating a spotless sanctuary inside your vehicle and includes:
Exterior
-4- Stage foam bath: Foaming Surface Prep, Foaming Surface Wash, Hand wash, Finish with Foaming Poly Glass which adds a brilliant shine
-Wash/spray & wax of all door jams
-Tire & rims wash with tire shine for a high gloss finish.
-Wash all windows inside and out to leave a sparkling finish
Interior
-Clean all interior surfaces, including seats, dash, instrument panels and door panels.
-Vacuum floors and mats, if mats are rubber/vinal those will be scrubbed, dried and re-installed.
Estimated Value = $400
Starting bid
The Bid for a Break Package includes a night of fun for YOU and your kids! This package includes:
For You:
-$100 restaurant gift card for Alba (locations in Quincy & Hanover)
-$50 Uber gift card
-Babysitting voucher for 1 day/night from one of our high school Excel dancers (Up 6 hours)
For the Kids:
-$50 Uber Eats for dinner
-Movie night care package with snacks and treats for the kids
Estimated Value = $400+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!