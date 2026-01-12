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Center Stage Excel Fundraising

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction - MLK Showcase

Pick-up location

507 Furnace Brook Pkwy, Quincy, MA 02170, USA

The Dancer’s Delight Package item
The Dancer’s Delight Package
$400

Starting bid

The Dancer’s Dream Package is your all‑in pass to twirls, spins, and big smiles 💃. The package contains:

- $250 gift card towards Center Stage tuition, summer programs, private lessons, and/or items in our Boutique

- 2 private dance lesson with Miss Julia

- 1 week of Summer Camp

- Dancer's Recital Kit (Tarte Eyeshadow Palate, Bronzer, Blush, Lip stick, False eyelashes & glue, Make-up bag, Hair comb, bobby pins, and a hair finishing stick)

-Recital day gift for Dancer (Picture frame, jewelry box, bracelet, vase, tote bag and flower money)

Estimated Value = $900+

The Pamper Passport item
The Pamper Passport
$250

Starting bid

The Pamper Passport will leave you feeling refreshed and renewed. This package includes:

-$200 to Olivia's Hair & Beauty Boutique (Braintree)

-$150 to Ireland Beauty (Quincy)

-$50 to Next Level Nail Salon (Quincy)

-Lash lift at Medilush (Quincy)

-Spray Tan at Urban Beauty Salon (Quincy)

-Spa Pedicure at Body Benefits (Milton)


Estimated Value = $600

The Par-Tee Package item
The Par-Tee Package
$250

Starting bid

The Par-Tee Package is your ticket to a great day on the greens, followed by delicious food and drinks. This package includes:

-Granite Links 3-some with the famous Quincy golfer, Paul Graf

-$200 gift card to the Tavern at Granite Links


Estimated Value = $700+

Kid-Free Culinary Escape item
Kid-Free Culinary Escape
$225

Starting bid

Kid-Free Culinary Escape includes:

-$100 gift card to Novara/Abby Park

-$50 gift card to Port 305/Siros

-$50 Cucina Mia

-3 Babysitting Vouchers for 3 different days or nights from a high school Excel dancer (Up 6 hours for each day)


Estimated Value = $650

Bar Bites, Beers & Babysitting Bundle item
Bar Bites, Beers & Babysitting Bundle
$200

Starting bid

The Bar Bites, Beers & Babysitting Bundle gets you out of the house without worrying about child care! This package includes:

-$50 gift card to Brick & Beam

-$50 gift car to The Fours

-$25 gift card to Ninety Nine, Outback & Olive Garden

-3 Babysitting Vouchers for 2 different days or nights from a high school Excel dancer (Up 6 hours for each day)


Estimated Value = $625

Weekend Retreat to Cape Cod item
Weekend Retreat to Cape Cod
$250

Starting bid

The Weekend Retreat to Cape Cod will give you and your family a chance to recover, relax, and reconnect!


Enjoy a weekend in Dennisport in May, June, September, or October. (Dates to be arranged with the homeowner.)

-Located just 0.4 miles to the beach (7 min walk with little legs) and a short walk to restaurants & stores!

-The home features comfortable beds, a fenced in back yard, outdoor shower, firepit, grill and dining area with umbrella.

-Sleeps 6


Estimated Value: $600

Revive Your Ride Package item
Revive Your Ride Package
$200

Starting bid

The Revive Your Ride Package will transform your daily commute into a first-class experience. This detailing package focuses on creating a spotless sanctuary inside your vehicle and includes:

Exterior

-4- Stage foam bath: Foaming Surface Prep, Foaming Surface Wash, Hand wash, Finish with Foaming Poly Glass which adds a brilliant shine

-Wash/spray & wax of all door jams

-Tire & rims wash with tire shine for a high gloss finish.

-Wash all windows inside and out to leave a sparkling finish

Interior

-Clean all interior surfaces, including seats, dash, instrument panels and door panels.

-Vacuum floors and mats, if mats are rubber/vinal those will be scrubbed, dried and re-installed.


Estimated Value = $400

Bidding for a Break Package item
Bidding for a Break Package
$150

Starting bid

The Bid for a Break Package includes a night of fun for YOU and your kids! This package includes:

For You:

-$100 restaurant gift card for Alba (locations in Quincy & Hanover)

-$50 Uber gift card

-Babysitting voucher for 1 day/night from one of our high school Excel dancers (Up 6 hours)

For the Kids:

-$50 Uber Eats for dinner

-Movie night care package with snacks and treats for the kids


Estimated Value = $400+


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!