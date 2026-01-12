Silent Auction - MLK Showcase

The Dancer’s Dream Package is your all‑in pass to twirls, spins, and big smiles 💃. The package contains:

- $250 gift card towards Center Stage tuition, summer programs, private lessons, and/or items in our Boutique

- 2 private dance lesson with Miss Julia

- 1 week of Summer Camp

- Dancer's Recital Kit (Tarte Eyeshadow Palate, Bronzer, Blush, Lip stick, False eyelashes & glue, Make-up bag, Hair comb, bobby pins, and a hair finishing stick)

-Recital day gift for Dancer (Picture frame, jewelry box, bracelet, vase, tote bag and flower money)

Estimated Value = $900+