Montville Little League
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Montville Little League

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Montville Little League

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MLL All Star Family Shop

Montville Softball All-Stars - Orange item
Montville Softball All-Stars - Orange item
Montville Softball All-Stars - Orange
$18

Orange Shirt with Montville Softball All Stars. Players Last Name and Number on Back

Montville Softball All-Stars - Black item
Montville Softball All-Stars - Black item
Montville Softball All-Stars - Black
$18

Black Shirt with Montville Softball All Stars. Players Last Name and Number on Back

Montville Baseball All-Stars - Orange item
Montville Baseball All-Stars - Orange item
Montville Baseball All-Stars - Orange
$18

Orange Shirt with Montville Baseball All Stars. Players Last Name and Number on Back

Montville Baseball All-Stars - Black item
Montville Baseball All-Stars - Black item
Montville Baseball All-Stars - Black
$18

Black Shirt with Montville Baseball All Stars. Players Last Name and Number on Back

Montville Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars item
Montville Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars item
Montville Intermediate (50/70) All-Stars
$18

White Shirt with Montville-Ledyard Baseball All Stars. Players Last Name and Number on Back

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!