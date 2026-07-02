MLPC Fishing Derby Raffle 2026 - Aug 1

Everything an angler needs for a great day on the water! This insulated cooler bag is packed with fishing gear, accessories, and fun fishing-themed items, including a fish lanyard, 8" x 12" largemouth bass canvas print, small tackle box, tackle box stickers, plastic lure covers, Texas rig cover, ready-to-fish lures, Lunker City plastic shads, Yamamoto worms, sea urchin lures, fish grabber, knot-tying guide, digital fish scale with batteries, XL fishing T-shirt, assorted fishing-themed signs, and more.

Approximate Value: $140