MLPC Fishing Derby Raffle 2026 - Aug 1

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Everything an angler needs for a great day on the water! This insulated cooler bag is packed with fishing gear, accessories, and fun fishing-themed items, including a fish lanyard, 8" x 12" largemouth bass canvas print, small tackle box, tackle box stickers, plastic lure covers, Texas rig cover, ready-to-fish lures, Lunker City plastic shads, Yamamoto worms, sea urchin lures, fish grabber, knot-tying guide, digital fish scale with batteries, XL fishing T-shirt, assorted fishing-themed signs, and more.
Approximate Value: $140
Everything an angler needs for a great day on the water! This insulated cooler bag is packed with fishing gear, accessories, and fun fishing-themed items, including a fish lanyard, 8" x 12" largemouth bass canvas print, small tackle box, tackle box stickers, plastic lure covers, Texas rig cover, ready-to-fish lures, Lunker City plastic shads, Yamamoto worms, sea urchin lures, fish grabber, knot-tying guide, digital fish scale with batteries, XL fishing T-shirt, assorted fishing-themed signs, and more.
Approximate Value: $140
Cast a line and unwind with this charming outdoor-themed basket featuring an insulated cooler bag filled with fishing-inspired décor, a bird feeder and flag, a fishing canvas print, handmade soaps, an ADK balsam & cedar candle, a macramé plant hanger with live succulents, and more.
Prize value: approximately $70.
Cast a line and unwind with this charming outdoor-themed basket featuring an insulated cooler bag filled with fishing-inspired décor, a bird feeder and flag, a fishing canvas print, handmade soaps, an ADK balsam & cedar candle, a macramé plant hanger with live succulents, and more. Prize value: approximately $70. All proceeds benefit the Moon Lake Preservation Council!
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