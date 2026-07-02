A cartoon bass wearing a fishing hat stands next to a basket filled with fishing gear, with a "Fishing Derby Basket Raffle" sign in the background.
Moon Lake Preservation Council Corporation

Hosted by

Moon Lake Preservation Council Corporation

About this raffle

MLPC Fishing Derby Raffle 2026 - Aug 1

Angler's Ultimate Fishing Basket #1 1 ticket for $2
$2

Everything an angler needs for a great day on the water! This insulated cooler bag is packed with fishing gear, accessories, and fun fishing-themed items, including a fish lanyard, 8" x 12" largemouth bass canvas print, small tackle box, tackle box stickers, plastic lure covers, Texas rig cover, ready-to-fish lures, Lunker City plastic shads, Yamamoto worms, sea urchin lures, fish grabber, knot-tying guide, digital fish scale with batteries, XL fishing T-shirt, assorted fishing-themed signs, and more.

Approximate Value: $140

Angler's Ultimate Fishing Basket  #1 3 tickets for $5
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Everything an angler needs for a great day on the water! This insulated cooler bag is packed with fishing gear, accessories, and fun fishing-themed items, including a fish lanyard, 8" x 12" largemouth bass canvas print, small tackle box, tackle box stickers, plastic lure covers, Texas rig cover, ready-to-fish lures, Lunker City plastic shads, Yamamoto worms, sea urchin lures, fish grabber, knot-tying guide, digital fish scale with batteries, XL fishing T-shirt, assorted fishing-themed signs, and more.

Approximate Value: $140

Moon Lake Outdoor Escape Basket #2 1 ticket for $2
$2

Cast a line and unwind with this charming outdoor-themed basket featuring an insulated cooler bag filled with fishing-inspired décor, a bird feeder and flag, a fishing canvas print, handmade soaps, an ADK balsam & cedar candle, a macramé plant hanger with live succulents, and more.

Prize value: approximately $70.

Moon Lake Outdoor Escape Basket #2 3 ticket for $5
$5
This includes 3 tickets

Cast a line and unwind with this charming outdoor-themed basket featuring an insulated cooler bag filled with fishing-inspired décor, a bird feeder and flag, a fishing canvas print, handmade soaps, an ADK balsam & cedar candle, a macramé plant hanger with live succulents, and more. Prize value: approximately $70. All proceeds benefit the Moon Lake Preservation Council!

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