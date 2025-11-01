MM Beats and Rhythm Bash Season 2

Hosted by
About this event
$
Emcee Nupur,
Austins popular Band - Dhwani ATX,
Versatile Singer -Shilpa,
Interactive Dances by professional choreographer - Preeti,
Live Bollywood DJs,
Performances by award winning MM Kids Dance Group,
MMs Energetic Live Dhol Tasha – Dance till you drop!,
Fun Solapuri Lezim interactive Dance by professional MM Choreographers,
Food, Business Stalls, Group Discounts
Free entry for MM Members,
Non-stop masti, energy, games & vibes and much more...
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!