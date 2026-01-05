NC Assoc of Free Will Baptist Church NC Youth Ministries Board

Hosted by

NC Assoc of Free Will Baptist Church NC Youth Ministries Board

About this event

MM4M 2026 Individuals

Individual Bracket Entry Donation
$25

Valid for one March Madness for Missions 2026 Individual Bracket. We will email you a link to create a bracket account right after purchase. Brackets due before 12:15PM March 19. 1/person.

RESERVED: Free Missionary Entry
Free

RESERVED FOR NAFWB MISSIONARIES: Active IM, NAM, and Hanna Project Missionaries can submit a bracket for free with this ticket. *Each family member on the field may participate using unique emails!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!