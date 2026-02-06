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NABJ-CAU

About this raffle

MMA Royal Showcase Fundraiser 2026

One chance of winning
$25

Disclaimer:

Winner will receive a Carnival Caribbean cruise for two (2). Cruise date is subject to availability and will be coordinated and booked by Pack Your Bags Travel Agency. Purchase is necessary for entry. If the total cruise cost exceeds $750, the winner will receive a $750 cruise credit, and any additional cost will be the responsibility of the winner. No cash value. Non-transferable.

Double Your Chances
$40

Disclaimer:

Winner will receive a Carnival Caribbean cruise for two (2). Cruise date is subject to availability and will be coordinated and booked by Pack Your Bags Travel Agency. Purchase is necessary for entry. If the total cruise cost exceeds $750, the winner will receive a $750 cruise credit, and any additional cost will be the responsibility of the winner. No cash value. Non-transferable.

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