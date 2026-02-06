MMA Royal Showcase Fundraiser 2026

Hosted by
About this raffle
Disclaimer:
Winner will receive a Carnival Caribbean cruise for two (2). Cruise date is subject to availability and will be coordinated and booked by Pack Your Bags Travel Agency. Purchase is necessary for entry. If the total cruise cost exceeds $750, the winner will receive a $750 cruise credit, and any additional cost will be the responsibility of the winner. No cash value. Non-transferable.
Disclaimer:
Winner will receive a Carnival Caribbean cruise for two (2). Cruise date is subject to availability and will be coordinated and booked by Pack Your Bags Travel Agency. Purchase is necessary for entry. If the total cruise cost exceeds $750, the winner will receive a $750 cruise credit, and any additional cost will be the responsibility of the winner. No cash value. Non-transferable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!