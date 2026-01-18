Hosted by

Metropolitan Music Community Inc

MMC's 2026 Silent Auction

Vibe code your personal website with Elizabeth! item
Vibe code your personal website with Elizabeth!
$75

Starting bid

1-hour session with me where I'll teach you (and optionally a friend) how to use Cursor and vibe code your own personal website! In addition, you'll get forever access to my self-paced course "Prototyping with Cursor" where you can continue learning.


Donated by: Elizabeth Lin

Freshly baked baguettes item
Freshly baked baguettes
$5

Starting bid

I'll bake you 6 baguettes and deliver them same day to you. Perfect if you're hosting a dinner party ...or just love baguettes.


Donated by: John Lynd

One 16x20 custom portrait
One 16x20 custom portrait item
One 16x20 custom portrait item
One 16x20 custom portrait
$75

Starting bid

Custom painting by Al Perkins


Donated by: Al Perkins

Full Instrument adjustment item
Full Instrument adjustment
$50

Starting bid

Full adjustment/Play condition for clarinet, flute, oboe, or bassoon

A standard check up for your instrument to ensure you sound your best!

Excludes handmade flutes.


https://www.abramson-repair.com/


Donated by: Chris Abramson

