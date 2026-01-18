MMC's 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
1-hour session with me where I'll teach you (and optionally a friend) how to use Cursor and vibe code your own personal website! In addition, you'll get forever access to my self-paced course "Prototyping with Cursor" where you can continue learning.
Donated by: Elizabeth Lin
Starting bid
I'll bake you 6 baguettes and deliver them same day to you. Perfect if you're hosting a dinner party ...or just love baguettes.
Donated by: John Lynd
Starting bid
Custom painting by Al Perkins
Donated by: Al Perkins
Starting bid
Full adjustment/Play condition for clarinet, flute, oboe, or bassoon
A standard check up for your instrument to ensure you sound your best!
Excludes handmade flutes.
https://www.abramson-repair.com/
Donated by: Chris Abramson
