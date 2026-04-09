MME PTA Spring Fling 2026

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$
4 Wristbands + 1 Sheet of Door Prize Basket Tickets!
Step right up and take your shot! For just $5, you get 3 balls to try and dunk some of your favorite school faces!
Who will you send splashing into the tank? 😄
🕒 Dunk Tank Lineup:
Bring your best aim and get ready for laughs, cheers, and BIG splashes!
Sheet of 6 Tickets - We do ask that you be present to win one of our awesome baskets. Winners will be drawn and posted around Spring Fling at 7:10pm!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!