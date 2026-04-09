MME PTA Spring Fling 2026

Step right up and take your shot! For just $5, you get 3 balls to try and dunk some of your favorite school faces!

Who will you send splashing into the tank? 😄

🕒 Dunk Tank Lineup:

5:30–6:00 PM – Nurse Kacie 💗

6:00–6:30 PM – Librarian Davis 📚

6:30–7:00 PM – Principal Myall 🏫

7:00–7:30 PM – Officer Bas 🚓

Bring your best aim and get ready for laughs, cheers, and BIG splashes!