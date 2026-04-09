Mary Martin PTA
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Mary Martin PTA

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Mary Martin PTA
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MME PTA Spring Fling 2026

719 N Oakridge Dr

Weatherford, TX 76087, USA

Add a donation for Mary Martin PTA

$

Single Wristband Pre Order
$15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Family 4 Pack
$40

4 Wristbands + 1 Sheet of Door Prize Basket Tickets!

Dunk Tank Balls - Set of 3
$5

Step right up and take your shot! For just $5, you get 3 balls to try and dunk some of your favorite school faces!

Who will you send splashing into the tank? 😄

🕒 Dunk Tank Lineup:

  • 5:30–6:00 PM – Nurse Kacie 💗
  • 6:00–6:30 PM – Librarian Davis 📚
  • 6:30–7:00 PM – Principal Myall 🏫
  • 7:00–7:30 PM – Officer Bas 🚓

Bring your best aim and get ready for laughs, cheers, and BIG splashes!

Raffle Basket Tickets
$5

Sheet of 6 Tickets - We do ask that you be present to win one of our awesome baskets. Winners will be drawn and posted around Spring Fling at 7:10pm!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!