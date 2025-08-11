MMFC Sunday Funday Fundraiser Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Entry to the event for 1 adult. This package includes 2 adult drink tickets and heavy appetizers.
Entry to the event for 1 minor. This package includes 2 non-alcoholic drink tickets, heavy appetizers, and arcade game credit.
Entry to the event for 2 adults and 2 minors. This package includes 4 adult drink tickets, 4 non-alcoholic drink tickets, heavy appetizers, and arcade game credit.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!