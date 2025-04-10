MMGL - Alisal, Mission Club and Sandpiper

Choose the quantity of players you are paying for.
Using Scrip? First, complete the quantity of players here. After entering all info on this page, click "Select" and use the "Discount" feature on the next screen under "Summary."
ALISAL ONLY - Green fee - RETIRED MEMBERS ONLY
$105
ALISAL ONLY - Green fee - GUESTS
$115
Guest Registration - choose the quantity of guests (non-MMGL members) who will participate.
ALISAL ONLY - Skins -Members Only $5
$5
Choose quantity of "1" skins to earn scrip for best score per hole! If paying for multiple players, choose the quantity of the # of players who will participate in skins (note: could be different if not all players are participating in skins).
MISSION CLUB ONLY- Green fee
$85
SANDPIPER ONLY - Green fee
$185
