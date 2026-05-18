MMGL T6 | Sterling Hills GC... Let's Celebrate GRADS & DADS & YOU w/ A Full-On, Full-Course SHOTGUN!...

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CA 93010, USA
Click On The “ADD +” Button. Select The # of Players You Are Paying For.
Click On The “ADD +” Button. Select The # of Players You Are Paying For.
You Are Registering & Paying For [In This Transaction] For A Chance To Earn/Win SCRIP For Best Score Per Hole! *IF You Are Paying For Multiple MMGL Members, Select The # of Players Who Are Opting To Participate In Skins [In This Specific Tournament]. **Non-Members/Guests [& New MMGL Members Without Established Indexes] Are Excluded From Participating.
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