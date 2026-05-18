Mickey Mouse Golf League, Inc.

Hosted by

Mickey Mouse Golf League, Inc.

About this event

MMGL T6 | Sterling Hills GC... Let's Celebrate GRADS & DADS & YOU w/ A Full-On, Full-Course SHOTGUN!...

901 Sterling Hills Drive Camarillo

CA 93010, USA

TOURNAMENT Fee | MMGL MEMBERS & GUESTS:
$105

Click On The “ADD +”  Button.  Select The # of Players You Are Paying For. 


TOURNAMENT Fee | DISNEY RETIREE MMGL MEMBERS ONLY [+Spouse]:
$95

Click On The “ADD +”  Button.  Select The # of Players You Are Paying For. 


SKINS | OPTIONAL FOR MMGL MEMBERS ONLY:
$5

You Are Registering & Paying For [In This Transaction] For A Chance To Earn/Win SCRIP For Best Score Per Hole!  *IF You Are Paying For Multiple MMGL Members, Select The # of Players Who Are Opting To Participate In Skins [In This Specific Tournament]. **Non-Members/Guests [& New MMGL Members Without Established Indexes] Are Excluded From Participating.


Incremental - BY PERMISSION ONLY
$10

DO NOT USE UNLESS INSTRUCTED

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