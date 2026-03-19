GOLFERS MMH Foundation 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
Fees cover green fees, two carts per team and catered lunch after the tournament. Team Registration Fee-4 players-$500 * If your sponsorship includes a team, call us to get your promo code and waive the registration fee!
This includes ALL team ADD'ON's: Par 3 Bullseye(for the team), Advance Your Ball and Team Mulligan . $125 per team.
A limit of one purchase per team. Once declared each member of the team takes the same shot. $25 per team.
Your team may advance the ball to the 150-yard maker on the South Fork, hole 6, par 5. $25 per team.
Any member of the team who puts the ball on the green, earns 2 stroke reduction from total score. Cannot use mulligan on this hole. Total of 8 strokes reduction of score possible. $25 per player or $100 per team - (add this option for EACH team member that wants to participate)
Take your shot at the raffle! Tickets are just $1 each and can be pre-purchased with registration or bought at the raffle table on tournament day.
(Pre-purchased raffle tickets can be picked up the day of the tournament at registration.)
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