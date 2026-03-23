The Why Collective, Inc

Hosted by

The Why Collective, Inc

About this event

Mmmm mmmmm

554 W 158th St

New York, NY 10032, USA

VIP ticket
$45

This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus reserved seating for the best acoustic experience during the sound meditation, and a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.

*This ticket is also eligible for a tax-deductible donation receipt. Thank you for supporting the artists of The Why Collective.

General Admission
$30

This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.

Artist Ticket
$20

This ticket grants any self-identifying ARTIST unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.

Pay-What-You-Can
Pay what you can
Available until Apr 7

Limited time, early bird ticket offer!

Pay ANY amount to reserve a spot at miniMIXT before the end of March!

Share the Secret Ticket
$30

Purchase a ticket for someone on our Scholarship list who would otherwise not be able to attend due to financial hardship.

*This ticket does NOT reserve you a seat at the event. It will be paired with someone else who needs it. This purchase is 100% tax-deductible. Thank you for your generosity and for helping make creative spaces accessible!

Add a donation for The Why Collective, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!