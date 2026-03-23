Mmmm mmmmm

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About this event
This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus reserved seating for the best acoustic experience during the sound meditation, and a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
*This ticket is also eligible for a tax-deductible donation receipt. Thank you for supporting the artists of The Why Collective.
This ticket grants to you unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
This ticket grants any self-identifying ARTIST unlimited entry and re-entry to miniMIXT, plus a personal YONDR phone case for use during the event.
Limited time, early bird ticket offer!
Pay ANY amount to reserve a spot at miniMIXT before the end of March!
Purchase a ticket for someone on our Scholarship list who would otherwise not be able to attend due to financial hardship.
*This ticket does NOT reserve you a seat at the event. It will be paired with someone else who needs it. This purchase is 100% tax-deductible. Thank you for your generosity and for helping make creative spaces accessible!
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