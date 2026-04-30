MMNA- WCN - 💵💲Vendor Booth Registration 💲💵 (MARWAR MELA) 2026

About this event
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️: Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️: 1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this. 2) This Booth includes - Merchandise items, Clothing, Decor, Jewelry, Mehendi/Henna, Packaged food, Tarot/Numerology, Realtors, and other related business/activities
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.
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