MMNA WCN

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MMNA WCN

About this event

MMNA- WCN - 💵💲Vendor Booth Registration 💲💵 (MARWAR MELA) 2026

7350 Johnson Dr

Pleasanton, CA 94588, USA

🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 - NEW VENDOR - FOOD BOOTH 🥗
$75

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️: Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.

Regular- NEW VENDOR - FOOD BOOTH 🥗
$100
MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 - NEW VENDOR - NON-FOOD BOOTH
$50

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️: 1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this. 2) This Booth includes - Merchandise items, Clothing, Decor, Jewelry, Mehendi/Henna, Packaged food, Tarot/Numerology, Realtors, and other related business/activities

Regular- NEW VENDOR - NON-FOOD BOOTH
$75
1) MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS 2) This Booth includes - Merchandise items, Clothing, Decor, Jewelry, Mehendi/Henna, Packaged food, Tarot/Numerology, Realtors and other related business/activities
🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 NEW VENDOR - GAMES BOOTH
$75

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.

Regular - NEW VENDOR - GAMES BOOTH
$100
1) MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 - RETURNING VENDOR - FOOD BOOTH 🥗
$60

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

Regular- RETURNING VENDOR - FOOD BOOTH 🥗
$80

MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 - RETURNING VENDOR - NON-FOOD BOOTH
$40

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

Regular- RETURNING VENDOR - NON-FOOD BOOTH
$60

MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

🛟LIFE MEMBER ONLY 🛟 RETURNING VENDOR - GAMES BOOTH
$60

⚠️WARNING⚠️: ⚠️WARNING⚠️:
1) Only MMNA Life members and their immediate family members are eligible for this.
2) This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

Regular - RETURNING VENDOR - GAMES BOOTH
$80

MMNA NON-LIFE MEMBERS
This is specially for vendors who have participated last year too as a vendor.

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