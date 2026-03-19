MMO's In Person Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Center point Tradition 405 crossbow. New in box. Assembly required.
Donated by: Ravin Crossbows
Starting bid
Mystery envelope. What's inside?
Starting bid
Custom wooden flag carved by combat veteran Joshua Melching.
Donated by: Warsend
Starting bid
Enjoy a one night stay for up to 6 people in one of Trapper's Landings beautiful lodges.
Guided Ice fishing trip with Leech Lake's Kevin Joselyn
Donated by: Trapper's Landing & Kevin Joselyn
Starting bid
$100 Gift certificate towards Swannies golf apparel
Donated by: Swannies Golf
Starting bid
Hand pick your own MMO merch from our website!
$200.00 value
Donated by: Memories Made Outdoors
Starting bid
Hand crafted walleye cribbage board
Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl
Starting bid
Kustom Apparel will work with you 1 on 1 to hand pick your own MMO merch. A $200.00 value
Donated by: Kustom Apparel
Starting bid
Drink Wynk! THC Seltzer basket.
Must be 21 to win*
Donated by: Wynk
Starting bid
A pair of hand made wooden fish art pictures.
Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl
Starting bid
A gift basket with an assortment of Popcorn, puzzle, Girl Scout Cookies.
Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl
Starting bid
This product is incredible! It will restore your boat seats, boat carpet, dash boards and even home furniture to a new finish!
Starting bid
A tackle box full of Jay Helin's specialty! Bottom bouncers, spinner rig assortments, slip weights, swivels, and a couple packs of snell rigs, and a keeper. The only thing you don't get is to see Jay back troll with his beautiful windshield Ranger!
Starting bid
Graff USA Vermont boots certificate.
Valued at: $229.99
Donated by: Graff USA
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