Memories Made Outdoors
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Memories Made Outdoors

About this event

Sales closed

MMO's In Person Silent Auction

Center Point Crossbow item
Center Point Crossbow item
Center Point Crossbow item
Center Point Crossbow
$25

Starting bid

Center point Tradition 405 crossbow. New in box. Assembly required.


Donated by: Ravin Crossbows

Mystery Envelope item
Mystery Envelope
$10

Starting bid

Mystery envelope. What's inside?

Custom Wooden Flag item
Custom Wooden Flag
$25

Starting bid

Custom wooden flag carved by combat veteran Joshua Melching.


Donated by: Warsend

Trappers Landing- Leech Experience item
Trappers Landing- Leech Experience
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a one night stay for up to 6 people in one of Trapper's Landings beautiful lodges.

Guided Ice fishing trip with Leech Lake's Kevin Joselyn



Donated by: Trapper's Landing & Kevin Joselyn

Swannies Golf Package item
Swannies Golf Package item
Swannies Golf Package
$10

Starting bid

$100 Gift certificate towards Swannies golf apparel



Donated by: Swannies Golf

MMO Apparel Package item
MMO Apparel Package
$25

Starting bid

Hand pick your own MMO merch from our website!

$200.00 value


Donated by: Memories Made Outdoors

Walleye Cribbage Board item
Walleye Cribbage Board item
Walleye Cribbage Board
$10

Starting bid

Hand crafted walleye cribbage board



Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl

Kustom Apparel Package item
Kustom Apparel Package
$25

Starting bid

Kustom Apparel will work with you 1 on 1 to hand pick your own MMO merch. A $200.00 value


Donated by: Kustom Apparel

Wynk Basket item
Wynk Basket item
Wynk Basket
$10

Starting bid

Drink Wynk! THC Seltzer basket.

Must be 21 to win*


Donated by: Wynk

Handmade Wooden Fish Art item
Handmade Wooden Fish Art item
Handmade Wooden Fish Art item
Handmade Wooden Fish Art
$10

Starting bid

A pair of hand made wooden fish art pictures.



Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

A gift basket with an assortment of Popcorn, puzzle, Girl Scout Cookies.


Donated by: Scott & Melissa Pohl

Boat and Upholstery restore kit item
Boat and Upholstery restore kit item
Boat and Upholstery restore kit
$10

Starting bid

This product is incredible! It will restore your boat seats, boat carpet, dash boards and even home furniture to a new finish!


Jay's Backtrollin Bottom Bouncin Tackle Box item
Jay's Backtrollin Bottom Bouncin Tackle Box item
Jay's Backtrollin Bottom Bouncin Tackle Box item
Jay's Backtrollin Bottom Bouncin Tackle Box
$25

Starting bid

A tackle box full of Jay Helin's specialty! Bottom bouncers, spinner rig assortments, slip weights, swivels, and a couple packs of snell rigs, and a keeper. The only thing you don't get is to see Jay back troll with his beautiful windshield Ranger!

Graff USA Vermont Boots item
Graff USA Vermont Boots item
Graff USA Vermont Boots item
Graff USA Vermont Boots
$25

Starting bid

Graff USA Vermont boots certificate.



Valued at: $229.99

Donated by: Graff USA

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!