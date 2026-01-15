MMRA's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
No expiration
Non scholarship family membership
No expiration
As a reminder, you are responsible for all repairs to the car due to damage during use and regular maintenance through the reason season.
A $200 refund will be issued at the end of the season, provided the car does not require any repairs that incur costs to the club.
No expiration
Please navigate to the below website to obtain your USAC .25 (Nascar Youth) membership:
https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2026-nascar-youth-series-membership
Cost - $100 plus $10 per person in membership.
All MMRA members must hold a valid USAC membership, which provides the required insurance coverage for on‑track activities.
No expiration
Please navigate to the below to fill out the OCSC membership. This is a MMRA club requirement.
https://ocsportsmensclub.com/membership/
Cost: $305
Additional Optional Range Card: $35
Please note you will have to attend an orientation if you are a new member.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!