Michigan Motorsports Racing Association

Offered by

Michigan Motorsports Racing Association

About the memberships

MMRA's Memberships

2026 Scholarship Membership
$100

No expiration

2026 Membership
$150

No expiration

Non scholarship family membership

Scholarship Car
$500

No expiration

As a reminder, you are responsible for all repairs to the car due to damage during use and regular maintenance through the reason season.


A $200 refund will be issued at the end of the season, provided the car does not require any repairs that incur costs to the club.

USAC Membership (Paid through website in description below)
Free

No expiration

Please navigate to the below website to obtain your USAC .25 (Nascar Youth) membership:


https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2026-nascar-youth-series-membership


Cost - $100 plus $10 per person in membership.


All MMRA members must hold a valid USAC membership, which provides the required insurance coverage for on‑track activities.

OCSC Membership (Paid directly to OCSC see below)
Free

No expiration

Please navigate to the below to fill out the OCSC membership. This is a MMRA club requirement.


https://ocsportsmensclub.com/membership/


Cost: $305

Additional Optional Range Card: $35


Please note you will have to attend an orientation if you are a new member.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!