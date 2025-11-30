MMSF 4th Annual Women's Day Luncheon

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Children 12 and under
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
10 Tickets
•$1200 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet
•8 event tickets
•Full page journal ad
•Vendor Table
•30 second commercial/video advertised at the MMSF Scholarship Banquet
•Company commercial/video advertised on MMSF social media sites until December 31, 2026
•Company sponsorship logo and contact information advertised on MMSF social media sites until December 31, 2026
•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event
•Company logo included in print journal
•$1000 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet
•6 event tickets
•Full page journal ad
•15 second commercial/video advertised on MMSF website until August 16, 2026
•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until August 16, 2026
•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event
•Company logo included in print journal
•$700 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet
•4 event tickets
•Half page journal ad
•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until May 16, 2026
Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event
•Company logo included in digital journal
•$400 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet
•2 event tickets
•Half page journal ad
•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until May 16, 2026
•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event
•Company logo included in digital journal
•4 event tickets
•Full page journal ad
•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until August 16, 2026
•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event
•Company logo included in digital journal
Ad Page size:
Full Page – 8.5 x 11 portrait
Printing quality resolution - 300 DPI or higher.
**Deadline for digital ads is 5PM EST March 8, 2026
Ad Page size:
Half Page – 8.5 width x 5.5 height
Printing quality resolution - 300 DPI or higher.
**Deadline for digital ads is 5PM EST March 8, 2026
This allows you to attend the Scholarship banquet August 8th and the Women's Day Luncheon
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!