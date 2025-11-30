MMSF 4th Annual Women's Day Luncheon

•$1000 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet

•6 event tickets

•Full page journal ad

•15 second commercial/video advertised on MMSF website until August 16, 2026

•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until August 16, 2026

•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in print journal