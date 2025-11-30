Michele Mitchell Scholarship Fund
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Michele Mitchell Scholarship Fund

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Michele Mitchell Scholarship Fund

About this event

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MMSF 4th Annual Women's Day Luncheon

647 Grove St

Dunellen, NJ 08812, USA

Add a donation for Michele Mitchell Scholarship Fund

$

Adult Ticket
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Children Ticket
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Children 12 and under

Table Sponsor
$475
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


10 Tickets

Diamond Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

•$1200 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet

•8 event tickets

•Full page journal ad

•Vendor Table

•30 second commercial/video advertised at the MMSF Scholarship Banquet

•Company commercial/video advertised on MMSF social media sites until December 31, 2026

•Company sponsorship logo and contact information advertised on MMSF social media sites until December 31, 2026

•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in print journal

Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

•$1000 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet

•6 event tickets

•Full page journal ad

•15 second commercial/video advertised on MMSF website until August 16, 2026

•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until August 16, 2026

•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in print journal

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

•$700 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet

•4 event tickets

•Half page journal ad

•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until May 16, 2026

Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in digital journal

Silver Sponsorship
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

•$400 Direct Scholarship Contribution presented in the name of the sponsor at the annual scholarship banquet

•2 event tickets

•Half page journal ad

•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until May 16, 2026

•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in digital journal

High Tea Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

•4 event tickets

•Full page journal ad

•Company sponsorship advertised on MMSF social media sites until August 16, 2026

•Company logo included on all print/marketing materials for the event

•Company logo included in digital journal

Digital Ad/Full Page
$100

Ad Page size:


Full Page – 8.5 x 11 portrait

Printing quality resolution - 300 DPI or higher.


**Deadline for digital ads is 5PM EST March 8, 2026

Digital Ad/Half Page
$50

Ad Page size:


Half Page – 8.5 width x 5.5 height

Printing quality resolution - 300 DPI or higher.


**Deadline for digital ads is 5PM EST March 8, 2026

Women's Day/Scholarship Banquet Combo Ticket
$165

This allows you to attend the Scholarship banquet August 8th and the Women's Day Luncheon

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