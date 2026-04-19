MMSOA Musical Tickets Auction Fundraiser

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Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with five front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with five front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with five front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 22nd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the opening show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the April 23rd show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the April 23rd show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the April 23rd show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 2 assigned tickets, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of big hair, epic guitar riffs, and nonstop fun with four front row tickets to the school’s production of Rock of Ages on April 23rd!
This high-energy show features classic ‘80s rock hits, talented student performers, and plenty of laughs along the way. Gather your friends or family and enjoy an unforgettable night of music and entertainment while supporting the school’s performing arts program.
VIP front row seating for the April 23rd show for MMSOA's Rock of Ages! This pack of tickets includes 1 assigned seat, front and center! The front row of this musical showing will be reserved to winners of the MMSOA PTSO Auction.
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