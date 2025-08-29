MN Lacrosse Hall of Fame Sponsor & Advertiser Form

138 14th Ave N, Hopkins, MN 55343
Provides a full year of logo placement on the websites front landing page and logo inclusion in all email major announcements and social media posts.
Deadline for sponsor logo & URL redirect address: none specified.
Provides logo exposure at the event via full page program ad, signage on all tables, and a table for 8 dinner guests.Pre & post event mentions/thank yous.Plus, logo placement on the website's Banquet page and logo inclusion in all email major announcements and social media posts as a title sponsor.
Event Date: Sun Nov 2nd
Deadline for sponsor copy and URL redirect address: Mon Oct 27th.
Provides logo exposure at the event via 1/2 page program ad, signage on all tables, and a table for 4 dinner guests. Pre & post event mentions/thank yous. Plus, logo placement on the website's banquet page and logo inclusion in all email major announcements and social media posts as a supporting sponsor.
Event Date: Sun Nov 2nd
Deadline for sponsor copy and URL redirect address: Mon, Oct 27th.
Provides event exposure via tables stands and free full page congratulatory ad in the printed program and dinner and drinks for 2 (inductee & guest) Plus pre & post event mentions & thank yous.
Event Date: Sun Nov 2nd
Deadline for sponsor copy Mon, Oct 27th.
Sponsor all the awards and have your company logo or a name followed by "Sponsored by" on all the plagues and free full page ad in the printed program.
Event Date: Sun Nov 2nd
Deadline for sponsor copy Mon Oct 27th. This sponsorship for one year 2025.
The ad copy must be 4 3/4" w x 8" h color or b/w.
Ad copy deadline is Mon, Oct 27th.
Event Date: Sun, Nov 2nd
Best to email the ad in a jpeg or pdf format. to Mark at [email protected]
The ad copy must be 4 3/4" w x 4" h color or b/w.
Ad copy deadline is Mon Oct 27th
Event Date: Sun, Nov 2nd
Best to email the ad in a jpeg or pdf format to Mark at [email protected]
Provides logo exposure at the event via signage on all tables, and on the websie's TopGolf pages. Pre & post event mentions/thank yous.
Event Date: Mon Oct 27 2nd
Deadline for sponsor logo and URL redirect address: Wed Oct 1st.
Select either the Art Ayer "Grow the Game Award" or Dan Ninham "Indigenous Lacrosse Award".
This sponsorship covers the design cost and is for 5 years from 2025-2030.
Please call HOF President, Mark Hellenack at 952-457-4515 to discuss
Provides event exposure via tables stands and free 1/2 page ad in the printed program and dinner and drinks for 4 inductees and their 4 guesta) Plus pre & post event mentions & thank yous.
Event Date: Sun Nov 2nd
Deadline for sponsor copy Mon, Oct 27th
